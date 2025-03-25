Baseball Top 10: No. 1 Kamehameha faces 3-game slate

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
By Paul Honda
The Kamehameha Warriors racked up eight of nine first-place votes to lead the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.
Kamehameha edged ‘Iolani 6-5, then blanked Mid-Pacific 4-0 and stifled Maryknoll 9-2 last week. At 5-0, the Warriors share first place in the ILH with upstart Damien, which moved up a notch to No. 4 in the Top 10.
The Warriors have another three-game week ahead. They meet Damien today at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Kamehameha plays Saint Louis on Thursday at CORP, and Mid-Pacific on Saturday at Ala Wai.
Damien came up clutch in wins over Mid-Pacific, 3-2; Maryknoll, 13-4; and Saint Louis, 6-5.
No. 2 Mililani stayed busy while most OIA teams enjoyed down time during spring break. In exhibition games, the Trojans lost to Kaiser, 7-1, and beat Kalani, 11-4. Mililani returns to regular-season play with road games at Campbell (Wednesday) and Leilehua (Saturday).
Kamehameha-Maui took a 2-1 series over Baldwin last week and landed in the Top 10 at No. 8. Baldwin dropped from No. 3 to No. 6, just one point ahead of Kailua.
Maui jumped from No. 4 to No. 3. The Sabers did not have a counting game in MIL D-I last week, but defeated Seabury Hall 4-0 in an exhibition game.
Kamehameha-Hawaii leaped from No. 7 to No. 5 following a 7-3 win over Hilo. The Warriors have a crucial week ahead, with games against Waiakea on Monday and Konawaena on Thursday.
Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10
Monday, Mar. 24, 2025
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (19-4, 5-0 ILH) (8) 89 1
> def. Maryknoll, 9-2
> next: vs. No. 4 Damien, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)
2. Mililani (15-6, 4-0 OIA) 78 2
> def. Kalani, 11-4
> next: at Campbell, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3 p.m.
3. Maui (9-3-1, 3-0 MIL) (1) 59 4
> def. Seabury Hall, 4-0
> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 5:30 p.m. (Iron)
4. Damien (10-6-1, 5-0 ILH) 56 5
> def. Saint Louis, 6-5
> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:30 p.m., ILH, CORP
5. KS-Hawaii (10-0-1, 4-0 BIIF) 42 7
> won at Hilo, 7-3
> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday, Mar. 24, 3 p.m.
> next: vs. Konawaena, Thursday, Mar. 27, 3 p.m.
6. Baldwin (7-7-1, 4-2 MIL) 35 3
> lost to KS-Maui, 5-0
> next: bye
7. Kailua (5-7-1, 3-1 OIA) 34 9
> bye
> next: at Kalani, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3 p.m., Kahala Dist. Park
8. Kamehameha-Maui (7-3-1, 2-1) 32 NR
> def. Baldwin, 5-0
> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3:30 p.m. (Iron)
9. Saint Louis (7-5-1, 2-3 ILH) 18 6
> lost to No. 5 Damien, 6-5
> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:30 p.m.
10. ‘Iolani (11-7, 2-3 ILH) 16 8
> lost to Punahou, 11-6
> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, Mar. 25, ILH, Ala Wai
No longer in Top 10: Pac-Five (No. 10).
Also receiving votes: Kaiser 12, Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 4, Pac-Five 4, Waiakea 3, Roosevelt 2.