Baseball Top 10: No. 1 Kamehameha faces 3-game slate

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Kamehameha Warriors racked up eight of nine first-place votes to lead the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.

Kamehameha edged ‘Iolani 6-5, then blanked Mid-Pacific 4-0 and stifled Maryknoll 9-2 last week. At 5-0, the Warriors share first place in the ILH with upstart Damien, which moved up a notch to No. 4 in the Top 10.

The Warriors have another three-game week ahead. They meet Damien today at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Kamehameha plays Saint Louis on Thursday at CORP, and Mid-Pacific on Saturday at Ala Wai.

Damien came up clutch in wins over Mid-Pacific, 3-2; Maryknoll, 13-4; and Saint Louis, 6-5.

No. 2 Mililani stayed busy while most OIA teams enjoyed down time during spring break. In exhibition games, the Trojans lost to Kaiser, 7-1, and beat Kalani, 11-4. Mililani returns to regular-season play with road games at Campbell (Wednesday) and Leilehua (Saturday).

Kamehameha-Maui took a 2-1 series over Baldwin last week and landed in the Top 10 at No. 8. Baldwin dropped from No. 3 to No. 6, just one point ahead of Kailua.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Maui jumped from No. 4 to No. 3. The Sabers did not have a counting game in MIL D-I last week, but defeated Seabury Hall 4-0 in an exhibition game.

Kamehameha-Hawaii leaped from No. 7 to No. 5 following a 7-3 win over Hilo. The Warriors have a crucial week ahead, with games against Waiakea on Monday and Konawaena on Thursday.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 24, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (19-4, 5-0 ILH) (8) 89 1

> def. Maryknoll, 9-2

> next: vs. No. 4 Damien, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)

2. Mililani (15-6, 4-0 OIA) 78 2

> def. Kalani, 11-4

> next: at Campbell, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3 p.m.

3. Maui (9-3-1, 3-0 MIL) (1) 59 4

> def. Seabury Hall, 4-0

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 5:30 p.m. (Iron)

4. Damien (10-6-1, 5-0 ILH) 56 5

> def. Saint Louis, 6-5

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:30 p.m., ILH, CORP

5. KS-Hawaii (10-0-1, 4-0 BIIF) 42 7

> won at Hilo, 7-3

> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday, Mar. 24, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Konawaena, Thursday, Mar. 27, 3 p.m.

6. Baldwin (7-7-1, 4-2 MIL) 35 3

> lost to KS-Maui, 5-0

> next: bye

7. Kailua (5-7-1, 3-1 OIA) 34 9

> bye

> next: at Kalani, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3 p.m., Kahala Dist. Park

8. Kamehameha-Maui (7-3-1, 2-1) 32 NR

> def. Baldwin, 5-0

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3:30 p.m. (Iron)

9. Saint Louis (7-5-1, 2-3 ILH) 18 6

> lost to No. 5 Damien, 6-5

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:30 p.m.

10. ‘Iolani (11-7, 2-3 ILH) 16 8

> lost to Punahou, 11-6

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, Mar. 25, ILH, Ala Wai

No longer in Top 10: Pac-Five (No. 10).