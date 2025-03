Softball Top 10: Mililani No. 1 for fourth straight week

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Mililani Trojans are a unanimous pick by coaches and media at No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week.

Mililani (18-0-1, 4-0 OIA) collected all eight first-place votes after a bye week in regular-season play. Seventh-ranked Leilehua visits Mililani today, and No. 3 Campbell travels to Mililani on Saturday.

The rankings remained status quo for the most part.

The only change is at No. 10. Last week, Kaiser shared the spot with KIF front-runner Kapaa. This week, Moanalua replaced Kapaa and is in a tie with Kaiser.

Punahou had another week of dominance, blanking Kamehameha 10-0, then beating Mid-Pacific 14-7 and Maryknoll 4-0.

Campbell had a five-game road trip in Nevada last week. The Sabers tied Shadow Ridge 3-3 and beat Coronado 9-1 before losing to Chaminade 8-4. On Friday, Campbell tied Bingham 3-3, before defeating Bishop Gorman 9-4.

The Sabers play at Kapolei today.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 24, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (18-0-1, 4-0 OIA) (8) 80 1

> bye

> next: vs. Leilehua, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Campbell, Saturday, Mar. 29, 10 a.m.

2. Punahou (12-1-1, 6-0 ILH) 71 2

> def. No. 6 Kamehameha, 10-0, 6 inn.

> won at Mid-Pacific, 14-7

> def. No. 4 Maryknoll, 4-0

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, Mar. 27, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, Mar. 29, 5 p.m.

3. Campbell (11-3-2, 3-1 OIA) 63 3

> tie, Shadow Ridge (Nev.), 3-3 (at Bishop Gorman)

> won at Coronado (Nev.), 9-1

> lost at Chaminade (Nev.), 8-4

> tie, Bingham (Nev.), 3-3

> won at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 9-4

> next: at Kapolei, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m.

> next: at Mililani, Saturday, Mar. 29, 10 a.m.

4. Maryknoll (7-5, 3-2 ILH) 52 4

> def. ‘Iolani, 10-0, 5 inn.

> lost at No. 2 Punahou, 4-0

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, Mar. 27, 4 p.m. (Ala Wai)

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday, Mar 29, 10 a.m.

5. Baldwin (11-3-2, 4-0 MIL) 41 5

> won at Lahainaluna, 17-2

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 4 p.m. (Patsy Mink)

> next: vs. Maui, Saturday, Mar. 29, 10 a.m. (Patsy Mink)

6. Kamehameha (8-7, 3-2 ILH) 34 6

> lost at No. 2 Punahou, 10-0, 6 inn., Mar. 18

> won at ‘Iolani, 11-3

> def. Mid-Pacific, 15-6 (at McKinley)

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, Mar. 24, 4 p.m.

7. Leilehua (8-2, 3-1 OIA) 27 7

> next: bye

> next: at Mililani, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Saturday, Mar. 29, 10 a.m.

8. Kalani (9-4-2, 2-1 OIA) 20 8

> def. Castle, 22-0, 4 inn.

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaiser, Saturday, Mar. 29, 10 a.m.

9. Kapolei (6-7, 2-2 OIA) 19 9

> bye

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m.

10. (tie) Kaiser (7-7-1, 3-1 OIA) 12 10-t

> bye

> next: at Castle, Wednesday, Mar. 26, 3 p.m.

> next: at Kalani, Saturday, Mar. 29, 10 a.m.

10. (tie) Moanalua (8-4-1, 3-0 OIA) 12 NR

> next: bye (spring break)

> next: at Kalani, Mar. 25, 3 p.m., OIA, Kilauea Dist. Park

> next: at Kaimuki, Mar. 29, 10 a.m., OIA

No longer in Top 10: Kapaa (No. 10-t).