Scoreboard – March 25, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA: At Aiea, Pearl City vs. Mililani,

5:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Aiea, 6:45 p.m.

At Radford, Waipahu vs. Campbell,

5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Radford, 6:45 p.m. At Waianae, Dreamhouse vs. Kapolei,

5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Waianae, 6:45 p.m. At Castle, Farrington vs. Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Castle, 6:45 p.m. At Kaiser,

Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua vs. Kaiser, 6:45 p.m. At Roosevelt, Kaimuki vs. McKinley, 6 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, second round, 8 a.m. at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kilauea District Park field.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala

Elementary School field; Campbell vs.

Kapolei, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. McKinley at Stevenson Intermediate School field;

Radford at Kailua; Kahuku at Pearl City;

Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: exhibition, Wisconsin vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Hawaii Baptist,

6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Kapolei; Waianae at Nanakuli; Mililani at Radford; Pearl City at Waialua; Campbell at Leilehua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala

Community Park field; Castle at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea vs. Leilehua at Wahiawa Middle School field; Waipahu at Pearl City; Mililani at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington vs. Kahuku at Kahuku District Park field; Nanakuli at

Kapolei; Waianae at McKinley; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Kaimuki at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, final round, 8 a.m. at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha I-AA, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park;

Sacred Hearts at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Castle, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii,

11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 9 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club.

ILH boys: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalaheo vs. Farrington at

Kalakaua District Park courts; Kailua at Castle; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kalani vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Waialua; Mililani vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park courts; Aiea at Leilehua; Campbell at Kapolei. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: exhibition, Wisconsin vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at Kauai High School.

ILH boys Varsity II: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Moanalua;

Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Farrington; McKinley at Kailua; Kahuku at Kalaheo.

JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also:

Anuenue at Kalani (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (23) 460 20-0 1

2. UCLA 437 14-3 2

3. Southern California 402 16-2 3

4. Hawaii 392 19-2 4

5. UC Irvine 379 14-4 5

6. Loyola Chicago 320 17-2 8

7. BYU 316 15-7 6

8. Cal State Northridge 293 15-5 7

9. Pepperdine 279 14-4 9

10. McKendree 260 15-5 10

11. UC San Diego 212 16-4 12

12. Stanford 206 7-10 11

13. Grand Canyon 185 14-6 14

14. Ball State 178 16-8 13

15. Lewis 159 17-7 15

16. Lincoln Memorial 112 16-1 16

17. Ohio State 90 11-10 17

18. UC Santa Barbara 74 8-10 18

19. Princeton 28 7-9 19

20. George Mason 16 12-7 —

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Mount Olive 13; Penn State 11; Harvard 4

high school boys

Monday

ILH

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Assets 25-9, 25-23, 25-8

OIA East

Monday

Boys Varsity

Moanalua def. Kalani 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

Kalaheo def. Kaimuki 26-23, 25-11, 25-15

Castle def. Kailua, 25-23, 19-24, 25-20,

25-23

Boys Junior Varsity

Moanalua def. Kalani 19-21, 21-20, 15-9

Kaimuki def. Kalaheo 21-14, 21-19

Castle def. Kailua, forfeit

BIIF

Monday

Boys Varsity

Hilo def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

SOFTBALL

ILH

Monday

At Mid-Pacific

Kamehameha 8, Mid-Pacific 5

W—Peahi Grilho. Leading hitters—KS: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2 RBIs; Haylie Reiny 2-4, 2 runs; Bobbi Cambra 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Naleo Kelley 2-3, 3 RBIs; Grilho 2-4, 2b; Landri Nakano 3-3; Anela Pau 2b; Maika Kiakona 2b. MPI: Tara Gojo 2 RBIs; Chloe Tepraseuth 2 runs; Kristie Kagawa 3-4, 2b; Anuhea Wong-Barboza 2-3; Paige Maeda 2b.