1 dead, 8 displaced in overnight Kaimuki house fire

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

A 79-year-old man who was found unresponsive in his unit at a house fire in Kaimuki overnight has died, according to Honolulu police.

A preliminary investigation did not show obvious signs of foul play.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

One man is in critical condition and eight people are displaced after a two-alarm, residential fire in Kaimuki overnight.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:24 a.m. today for a fire on the 1200 block of 17th Avenue in Kaimuki. Ten units with 42 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene five minutes later.

Firefighters found a working fire at a small, multi-unit home, with heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters also found a man on the second floor.

He was quickly extricated, with medical care transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 12:44 a.m.

EMS provided the man, 79, with advanced life support and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

EMS also evaluated four additional patients at the scene and took a bystander to the hospital in stable condition. The three other patients declined transport to the hospital.

HFD said the fire was brought under control at 12:50 a.m. and fully extinguished at 1:10 a.m. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide services for six adults and two infants.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.