Maui doctor charged after allegedly attempting to murder wife

The Maui doctor who allegedly tried to murder his wife at the Pali Lookout was charged today with attempted murder in the second degree.

Honolulu police said bail for the suspect Gerhardt Konig is set at $5 million after the case was conferred with the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Konig’s LinkedIn profile describes him as an anesthesiologist.

Konig, 46, allegedly struck his wife, 36, attempted to push her off the Pali Puka hiking trail and then struck her multiple times with a rock Monday morning. Two witnesses called 911.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the woman sustained multiple facial and head injuries. She was taken to the emergency room in critical condition and reported to EMS that she was assaulted with closed fists and an object.

Police apprehended Konig after a brief pursuit by foot and arrested him near Nuuanu Pali Drive at 6:10 p.m. Monday.