Maui firefighters put out blaze that affected residence, vehicles

Maui firefighters extinguished a blaze Tuesday evening that started in a detached garage and spread to the adjoining residence at Kupulau Drive in Wailea.

The fire also spread to multiple vehicles, including a boat on the property. Firefighters extended hose lines to attack the fire in the garage and minimize the damage to the adjacent residence. Firefighters also worked to extinguish the multiple vehicles stored on the property that were affected by the fire from the garage.

Firefighters received the alarm at 6:07 p.m. and had it put out by 10:32 p.m.

There were no injuries and no one was displaced.