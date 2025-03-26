Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision with officer in Kakaako

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:49 a.m.

Traffic

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in serious condition after colliding with a Honolulu police officer’s vehicle late Tuesday night in Kakaako, police said.

The crash occurred around 11:41 p.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard near Ilalo Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Police said the officer was traveling eastbound on Ala Moana Boulevard when the 28-year-old man, riding an electric motorcycle, turned onto the roadway from Ilalo Street and struck the officer’s vehicle. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The officer was not injured, HPD said.

Investigators said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide