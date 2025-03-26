Motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision with officer in Kakaako

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in serious condition after colliding with a Honolulu police officer’s vehicle late Tuesday night in Kakaako, police said.

The crash occurred around 11:41 p.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard near Ilalo Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Police said the officer was traveling eastbound on Ala Moana Boulevard when the 28-year-old man, riding an electric motorcycle, turned onto the roadway from Ilalo Street and struck the officer’s vehicle. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The officer was not injured, HPD said.

Investigators said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.