Letter: Go further, dismantle all of federal government

Many of our federal departments and agencies are being crippled and no longer function to serve Americans. Why do we need a president, vice president, Senate, House or even Supreme Court? Why not just do away with the federal government entirely, and let each state run its own affairs and services?

Each state could chip in to support the military in case of outside attacks or warfare. There would be no need for federal tax, as each state could serve its residents through taxation. All federal property could be sold off and the assets divided among the states. Most states already have excellent leaders and politicians who are quite capable of managing their state, and are currently doing just that.

We do not need an authoritarian to tell us what is best for our country. We the people are completely capable of deciding for ourselves.

Dina Brown

Wahiawa

