An artist’s rendering depicts one of the top designs for the proposed Ala Wai pedestrian bridge project, as selected by nearly 300 community members during two city Department of Transportation Services meetings in November.

My concerns with the Ala Wai pedestrian bridge project center on the funding requirements and the impact the bridge will have on air quality in Waikiki. This public works project should be postponed given the cuts being made in federal funding.

Moreover, the construction of the bridge will take hundreds of trucks since the concrete and steel requirements to build are huge. In addition, the traffic delays caused by these shipments will go on for many months, especially in Waikiki.

The noise and construction dust caused by the welders and steel workers will cause much discomfort to all of those facing the Ala Wai Canal for many months, including visitors and tourists who will be kept away during hours of construction because of traffic and safety concerns. The impact on potential positive tourist spending will be felt for many months.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

