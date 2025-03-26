Letter: Pentagon excuse for DEI removal unsatisfactory

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In an apparent damage control recovery effort, the Pentagon announced that the websites citing the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Navajo Code Talkers, Jackie Robinson’s military service and others were restored. Spokesperson Sean Parnell blamed AI tools for “incorrectly” removing the content.

There was no reason to take these websites down in the first place. The contributions cited do not in any way diminish the significance of our rich patriotic history during a time when American heroes tended to have less skin pigmentation. It’s hard to tell whether this action reflects the current administration’s principles.

It also goes to show that, as a technology, AI still gets trumped by natural foolishness.

Donald Chock

Waialae

