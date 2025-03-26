Letter: U.S. politics still suffer from sexism, racism

According to the Pew Research Center, 60 United Nations member states (31%) have had a woman lead their government. As of October, women led the governments of 13 of the 193 member states of the U.N.

In the United States, Hillary Clinton was the presidential candidate in 2016, and last year it was Kamala Harris, both for the Democratic Party. It seems to me that sexism prevailed against both Clinton and Harris. And for Harris, possibly racism, too. Of course, there were policy differences and other factors to consider.

Yet women can be as intelligent, capable and of high moral character as any man. Women have served in the U.S. Congress since 1916, and enlisted in the military since 1917. There are 151 women serving in Congress.

When will sexism be sufficiently reduced in America to allow a woman president? Will racism ever end?

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter