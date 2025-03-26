Off the news: City Charter Commission chews proposals

They’re somewhat wonky — especially for Oahu residents preoccupied by daily living costs — but highly consequential. Discussions are now starting by a 13-member Honolulu City Charter Commission, on a range of proposals with potential to change Oahu’s bedrock constitution.

Now until August 2026, the commission will hammer out proposed charter amendments, which will be put before Oahu voters in the November 2026 general election. It’s an exercise that happens every 10 years; the last time, in 2016, 20 proposed charter amendments went before voters. Over the next year-plus, take the opportunity to give input on the commission’s deliberations.