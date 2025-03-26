Editorial: Pandemic lessons linger over isles

Five years ago this month, life in Hawaii completely changed in response to the deadly, worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Lessons were dramatically presented — but have we learned them?

On March 4, 2020, Gov. David Ige declared a state of emergency because of the threat of COVID-19, which had been spreading across the globe. Public schools were closed on March 19. By March 25, a statewide stay-at-home order was in effect — a drastic measure in response to the pandemic’s rapid spread and life-threatening risks. The first Hawaii death from the viral infection was reported on March 31.

State and county governments enforced orders against gathering, shutting down parks and beaches, at first, and leaving once-bustling commercial areas eerily empty and quiet — except for an occasional siren, and the shouts of troubled, unsheltered people — baring the homelessness epidemic in this state to clear scrutiny.

Tourism industry, retail and restaurant workers were laid off in droves. Before COVID-19, Hawaii’s unemployment rate was among the lowest in the nation, just over 2%; with COVID-19’s onslaught, it was among the highest, spiking at over 20% in April 2020.

Youth took the hardest hit. Learning outcomes dropped as students were cut off from personal contact with teachers and classmates, eventually “attending” school by connecting online. Families with children were disproportionately affected by job losses, and after the pandemic, more families were left living in poverty and vulnerable to homelessness.

And yet: Roads cleared. Smog lessened. Beaches cleared, corals regenerated and monk seals hauled up on now-quiet stretches of sand. Locals could visit Hanauma Bay. Even casual observers could see that Hawaii’s public lands and coastal environments benefited as tourism crowds diminished.

The contrast should make clear that a user fee for nonresidents who make use of Hawaii’s eroding coastal areas, over-used hiking trails and maintenance-starved historic sites is wise policy, supporting conservation and upkeep. Further, a dedicated portion of transient accommodations tax to fund state resilience programs and emergency preparations is justified, as the pandemic proves how costly disaster response can be.

Hawaii achieved one of the lowest death rates connected to COVID-19, showing that islanders will pull together to protect each other — but also exposing the pitfalls of at-home learning and reliance on the internet for services. Disparities in access to reliable web access were revealed — so efforts to build out digital access statewide must continue.

Experts warn that another pandemic could sweep the globe — not if, but when — so Hawaii’s Department of Education must have a plan at hand to assess students needs and safety, and, if necessary, teach remotely using effective techniques.

Similarly, it would benefit the state to have an emergency plan to bolster the economy if “shelter in place” again becomes necessary. Hawaii’s reliance on the tourist industry and chronic inability to diversify its economic base have been laid bare; state leaders must determine how best to build resilience given that reality.

The statewide needs for strategic job training in well-paid sectors and for more stable, affordable housing are clear. Like others before him, Gov. Josh Green has suggested that Hawaii’s place as a Pacific hub for health care could be expanded; this strategy has the advantage of providing more emergency capability, as well.

Finally, one of the clearest lessons all U.S. residents should have learned from COVID-19 is in the power of vaccines to save lives and prevent outbreaks of communicable illnesses. Even Hawaii, though, has shown a concerning drop-off in overall vaccination rates since the pandemic. Health providers, along with all officials and agencies providing public services, must improve communication with Hawaii households, building the widespread trust required to get Hawaii’s people aligned for our common well-being.