10 Days Of Delicious Food In Waikiki

Grand Lanai Restaurant Week returns to International Market Place (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) April 4-13. Participating restaurants include Crackinʻ Kitchen, Eating House 1849, Herringbone Waikiki, Liliha Bakery, Moani Waikiki Bistro & Bar, Shorefyre, Skybox Taphouse, StripSteak Waikiki and the Kuhio Avenue Food Hall.

Diners can expect special dishes and prix fixe menus at the aforementioned restaurants, as well as specials throughout the week. Those specials include a Kids Eat Free promotion on April 8 (all meals on the kids menu at participating eateries will be free with the purchase of two adult entrees) and a Dine & Gift Purchase on April 4-13 (those who spend $250 or more at participating restaurants will receive a $20 International Market Place gift card).

For more information, visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

Restaurant Unveils Luxurious Tasting Menus

Fine-dining restaurant Mugen in ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki (2452 Kalakaua Ave.) has introduced a trio of tasting menus meant to cater to diners’ personal tastes.

The five-course Jade menu ($175) features an amuse bouche followed by a starter, two main dishes and a dessert. Guests may add four wine pairings ($100). The six-course Emerald menu ($200) features an amuse bouche, two starters, two entrees and a dessert. Diners may add five wine pairings ($115). The Sapphire menu ($220) is amuse bouche, two starters, a selection of seasonal nigiri, two entrees and a dessert. Guests may add six wine pairings ($135).

Starter options include taro vichyssoise (local ahi poke, smoked Kamuela tomatoes, crispy taro and Iberico ham); octopus garden (Kualoa-grown vegetables, Parmesan and yuzu black pepper vinaigrette); and Kona kampachi (wasabi nasturium puree, green apple ponzu and trout roe).

Entrees include Maine lobster with truffle nori risotto, hon shimeji mushrooms and Parmesan foam; Marrunga marble lamb with brown butter ulu puree, pineapple chimichurri and coconut aji amarillo sauce; and Toriyama A5 Wagyu with maitake, mochi rice and yuzu kosho broth.

For more information, visit mugenwaikiki.com.

Popular Ramen Shop Opens In Kailua

A popular ramen spot is coming to the Windward side. Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya will hold a grand opening for its Kailua location on April 8.

“We’re excited to open our newest location in Kailua Town and bring our signature dishes to Windward diners,” states Tina Wang, owner and founder of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya. “Since opening in Kapolei in 2020, we’ve grown to six locations in five years, which is a testament to the strong support received from local diners for high-quality, affordable Japanese ramen.”

Diners will find old favorites like the Tanaka Classic (contact for price) — pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts, green onions, fried onions, garlic oil and a seasoned egg served with thick noodles. The eatery also serves a variety of rice bowls, such as the Beef Sukiyaki Don or the Karaage Don (contact for price).

To celebrate the grand opening of its Kailua location, guests who dine there April 11-13 can enjoy a Sapporo draft beer for just $4.

For more information, visit tanakaramen.com.

A Rotating Menu Of Upscale Comfort Food

C4 Table by chef Colin Hazama specializes in upscale comfort cuisine and catering for private events. However, foodies can find C4 Table every Wednesday at fishcake in Kakaako (307 Kamani St.). The woman-owned design studio features fine art, vintage items and upscale furniture crafted by more than 250 local artists. It’s also home to a ceramic studio, an art school, a hair salon, a tattoo studio — and a test cafe. The latter is where you’ll find C4 Table.

Hazama is known for his creative dishes that are as visually appealing as they are delicious. Local meat, fish and produce are the stars of his cuisine. Popular items include his Popo’s mapo tofu ($18), which is plated in a colorful crescent shape on a bed of noodles, and his kiawe-smoked pork belly bao ($16). C4 Table’s menu changes every week, so for the latest, follow the biz on Instagram (@c4_table).

To learn more about fishcake and the other vendors serving delicious and innovative cuisine at its test cafe, visit fishcake.us/vendors.

Wine Collaboration Benefits Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali (2365 Kaanapali Parkway) is partnering with Langtry Farms Vineyard & Winery on a new collection of wines — the 2023 Sauvignon Blanc and the 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon. These wines will be available at all Westin Maui outlets and a portion of the proceeds from their sale will support the Maui Charity Walk.

Both wines showcase the beauty of Maui and California. The 2023 Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. It’s a light-bodied wine that has flavors of lemon curd and melon for a refreshing, crisp finish. The 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon is loved for its high concentration, tannins and age worthiness. It has flavors of black currant, anise, tobacco leaf and plum sauce.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to providing guests with memorable, world-class experiences,” says Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui. “The design and art on each bottle captures the beauty of Kaanapali, while highlighting the artistry of Langtry’s winemaking.”

For more information, visit westinmaui.com.

Kailua Eatery Introduces New Brunch Items

Banyans Craft Kitchen & Lounge in Kailua (32 Maluniu Ave.), named for the towering banyan tree in its dining area, recently introduced some new brunch items. Start the meal with the Bread Board ($18), which comes with local honey and jams, as well as fresh butter and fruit.

For entrees, try the Chicken + Agnes’ Malasadas ($28), which features buttermilk-brined fried chicken thighs paired with fluffy malasadas. Another filling and savory option is the Kailua Pork Hash ($18), which comes with potatoes, savory vegetables, romesco, sharp cheddar and eggs. Chef Cidney’s Smoked Gouda Grits ($25) comes with your choice of Louisiana BBQ Colossal Shrimp, braised oxtail or a vegetable medley.

Those looking for a vegan option may try the tostadas ($15), which feature refried black beans, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, microgreens and pickled onions. Omnivores may add chorizo ($4 extra) and two eggs ($3 extra).

For more information and to book a brunch reservation, visit banyanskailua.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@banyanskailua).