A Surprise-Filled beef Dumpling

These beef dumplings are packed with zucchini and tofu, which keep the filling tender and juicy. The ground meat is lightly marinated before mixing with plenty of buchu, a lovely allium with long flat leaves and a mild garlic flavor. (You can find these fragrant Korean chives in any Korean market). There’s a hidden surprise here, too: Buttery pine nuts get tucked into each dumpling before enclosing them.

Beef Dumplings With Zucchini, Tofu and Chives

Ingredients:

For the filling:

• 8 ounces zucchini, cut into 1-inch matchsticks (2 cups)

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup finely chopped scallions

• 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 3/4 teaspoon pepper

• 14 ounces ground beef (preferably 20% fat)

• 8 ounces firm tofu, cut into 2 or 3 slices

• 1/2 cup finely chopped Korean chives

For assembly:

• Cornstarch, for dusting

• 1 (10-ounce) package dumpling wrappers (about 52), thawed, or homemade wrappers

• 2 to 3 tablespoons pine nuts

For the dipping sauce and serving:

• 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

• 1/4 teaspoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon pine nuts, minced

• Neutral oil, for cooking

Directions:

Prepare the filling: In a medium bowl, combine zucchini and 1 teaspoon of the salt, toss to combine, then let stand for 15 minutes. Gently squeeze out and discard excess liquid from the zucchini. (It’s OK for some moisture to remain.)

While the zucchini sits with salt, in a large bowl, combine 1/4 cup of the scallions with the soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar and sugar, plus 1 teaspoon of the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of the ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Add beef, and using your hands, gently mix until well blended. Let stand until zucchini is ready.

Press tofu between paper towels to remove excess water, then crumble over beef mixture. Add the zucchini, the Korean chives and the remaining 1/4 cup scallions, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; gently mix until well incorporated.

Wrap the dumplings: Lightly dust a baking sheet with cornstarch. Fill a small bowl with water. Keep the wrappers covered with a damp paper towel or kitchen towel.

Place 1 slightly heaping tablespoon of the filling in the center of a wrapper. Add 2 pine nuts, poking them into the filling. Dip a fingertip in the water and lightly moisten half of the wrapper edge. Fold in half to enclose the filling and form a half-moon shape, pushing out any air bubbles. Firmly press together to seal. To pleat, start at one end and pinch the top of the wrapper at regular intervals to form 5 pleats, pressing so the wrapper sticks to itself. (Use an index finger to push in the pleat and, with your thumb and index finger on the other hand, pinch wrapper together, much like crimping pie dough.) Transfer dumpling onto the prepared sheet, pleated side up. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. (If you’d like to freeze some dumplings, see note below.)

Make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, vinegar and sugar; mix well.

To pan-fry the dumplings (skip to the next step for steaming instructions): Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a 10-inch, lidded nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add 12 dumplings, pleated side up, and cook until golden brown underneath, 3 to 4 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of water to the skillet, cover and cook until all of the water is absorbed and the dumplings are cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Carefully transfer to a serving platter. (Clean the skillet and repeat with 2 tablespoons oil and 12 dumplings as many times as desired.)

To steam the dumplings: Add about 1 inch of water to a steamer pot and bring to a boil over medium-high. Line a bamboo or metal steamer insert with parchment paper and arrange dumplings 1 inch apart. Place the insert on top of the steamer and steam until dumpling skins are translucent and filling is cooked through, about 6 minutes. Carefully transfer to a serving platter.

Scatter the minced pine nuts over the dipping sauce and serve with the warm dumplings.

Assembled uncooked dumplings freeze very well; arrange them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and place in the freezer until frozen, then transfer to resealable plastic bags and store for up to 3 months. To serve, follow Step 8 to steam the frozen dumplings, increasing the cook time to 8 minutes.

Total time: 1.5 hours, creates 52 dumplings.

© 2025 The New York Times Company