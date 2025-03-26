An Italian Culinary Adventure—No Passport Required

A few weeks ago, someone asked me, “If you had all the money in the world, what would you do with it?” Without hesitation, my answer was, “Travel to Italy.”

My love for Italian food is unmatched — and my friends know it. I received a pasta maker for Christmas (it may or may not still be in the box), and bought a pasta-themed phone case within seconds of receiving the link. I even carry a tiny wallet photo of chef Massimo Bottura, one of the world’s most renowned Italian chefs. So, when a friend invited me to catch up over Italian food and wine, how could I say no?

Bernini Honolulu, tucked between Ward Village and Ala Moana Center, is an Italian-French-inspired restaurant serving a wide selection of pastas, pizzas and other dishes with Japanese influences. Open for nearly 15 years, the restaurant recently introduced several new menu items to welcome spring. Once we stepped inside, we felt transported to an elevated Italian bistro. The dimly lit dining room, with spotlights perfectly positioned over each table, set the stage for an exquisite dining experience — one that felt like a true Italian adventure.

We began our meal like true fine-dining connoisseurs with the caviar-and-potato tartlet ($28) and the sauteed foie gras with daikon and sweet-and-sour gastrique ($28). Although each order came with only one piece, the flavors were rich enough to share.

Not a fan of caviar or foie gras? Go for the lobster salad ($34) topped with delicate dashi jellies. The umami-packed flavors paired beautifully with the lobster and dressing. If you love lobster as much as I do, this is the dish for you. There was more than enough lobster for the table.

We continued our journey with oyster arrabbiata ($36) and today’s fresh fish prepared chazuke-style ($45). In Japanese cuisine, chazuke-style dishes typically feature fish served over rice, with hot tea, dashi or a light broth poured over it. Bernini’s take on chazuke-style fish was layered with risotto and accompanied by a scallop-flavored consomme — both of which happened to be two of my favorite things. One bite with all three elements and I truly tasted the flavors of the Italian sea. Was I biased because this dish included so many of my favorite ingredients? Maybe. But it’s a must-try if you’re looking for something light and fresh.

For my cheese lovers, don’t forget the prosciutto e mascarpone pizza ($25). It may not be a new menu item, but no Italian feast is complete without cheese, right? To add to my never-ending list of favorites, we also had to order the risotto al tartufo ($65) because, like cheese, is any Italian feast complete without truffles?

I skipped a digestivo (post-meal drink), but definitely did not skip dessert. The new semifreddo with strawberry and mint sauce ($16) was the perfect way to end the night. With pistachios and fresh fruit folded in, it was everything a semifreddo should be — creamy, airy and filled with delicious surprises. Did I mention panna cotta is yet another Italian favorite of mine?

The lychee and lilikoi panna cotta ($15) was topped with a rich, lilikoi-flavored jelly over a smooth, silky custard. This was one dish I would order again and enjoy with a glass of sauvignon blanc.

With each bite, I almost forgot I was in Honolulu. From start to finish, Bernini’s warm hospitality and thoughtful menu curation made this meal feel like a true Italian adventure — one I’ll be returning to time and time again. I may not be flying to Italy anytime soon, but at least I can dream of it through Bernini’s little bistro. And at this rate, I may never actually open that pasta maker.

Bernini Honolulu

Address

1218 Waimanu St., Honolulu

Phone

808-591-8400

Hours

Tuesday to Sunday

4:30-10:30 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Instagram

@berninihonolulu

Food: 5/5

Price: $ $ $

Ambiance: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: Limited stalls in front and behind the restaurant.