Burgers That are smashingly popular

Shay’s Smashburgers has been a smash-hit over the past five years. The bright orange food truck along Kamehameha Highway in Aiea is famous for selling juicy handcrafted burgers.

Shay’s Smashburgers is a Hawaiian-owned-and-operated business run by Shayla Kaai. She likes to keep the menu straightforward and the quality high by offering only three types of smash burgers. Customers can choose the Classic, the All-American or the Fun Guy. They all feature grass-fed beef-brisket patties and fresh potato buns from The Patisserie in Pearl City.

“It’s a very simple menu, but simple is good, because that way we can have everything fresh and we sell out. Everything is brought in and prepped that day,” Kaai says.

Traditionalists can opt for the Classic ($8), which consists of a quarter-pound ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and a secret sauce.

Thee All-American ($12) is similar to the Classic, but comes with lettuce, tomato and additional onions.

The Fun Guy ($14) features black truffle aioli, sauteed cremini mushrooms, havarti cheese, caramelized onions and bacon jam.

“That one is very popular,” Kaai says. “A lot of people like to get that one.”

A Fun Guy Deluxe, including lettuce, tomato and extra onions, is an additional $3.

Customers can upgrade any of their burgers with bacon or a fried egg for $3 more, or an extra patty for $4.

Don’t forget about the sides. Customers can order fries ($4), Krazy Fries ($5) covered in the company’s secret sauce, or Bacon Me Krazy Fries ($6), featuring meaty bacon bits and secret sauce.

Shay’s Smashburgers

98-291 Kamehameha Hwy.

808-460-0951

Instagram: @shayssmashburgers

How to order: in person at the truck, DoorDash

How to pay: cash, credit and debit cards, Apple Pay