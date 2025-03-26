Cool Beans

One thing I feel lucky to have never subscribed to is the power of cooking to lure someone in. This is not to say I don’t present my gifts to friends and loved ones, but this idea that a home-cooked meal might turn someone’s attention toward me feels like the wrong use of my energy.

Also, having such a skill doesn’t always equate to persuasion or affinity. My middle child is old enough to at least show some gratitude if I make him something that doesn’t offend him, but my youngest often comments on my inability to cook him something he likes. He certainly appreciates that I can assemble him a sandwich or scramble some eggs, but beyond that, my skill has no power. Sometimes I even assemble or scramble in the wrong way and he leaves the table with his plate untouched. Whenever someone makes a comment about how he is so lucky I’m a good cook, I can almost hear his response through his silence: “Well, you didn’t have to eat last night’s dinner.”

There’s a famous dish in home kitchens called “Marry Me Chicken,” which is at least a simple preparation if one is looking to attract a partner. It’s basically a creamy sun-dried tomato sauce with chicken — like a romantic Alfredo. However, I would find “Clean Up Your Room Pasta” or “Wash Your Dishes Without Asking Burritos” much more practical for my household. This isn’t to say I don’t like it when my 9-year-old is excited to eat the chicken nuggets I heated up for him. At least his pickiness doesn’t require a lot of extra work.

So, instead, fall in love with your own cooking and make my red curry and bean version of Marry Me Chicken. It takes all of 20 minutes to prepare. Dip a crusty bread in there and set up a second date with yourself — and your leftovers.

Just For You Beans

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon oil for cooking

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon red curry paste

• 2/3 cup chicken broth

• 1 can cannellini beans, rinsed

• 1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and chopped

• Salt to taste

• 3 tablespoons heavy cream

• 2-3 tablespoons minced cilantro

Directions:

Heat a saute pan over medium-low heat and add the oil. Saute the garlic and red curry paste until golden, stirring gently. Depending on the heat of your curry paste, you may want to start with a 1/2 teaspoon and add more from there.

Add the chicken broth, beans and sun-dried tomatoes. Simmer and stir, breaking up some of the beans with your stirring spoon. After four to five minutes it should thicken. Add a couple pinches of salt and taste. Some broth has salt in it, but mine did not, so I added 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt.

Once it’s seasoned properly, take it off the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Garnish with minced cilantro leaves and eat with a spoon of crusty bread.

Serves 1.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.