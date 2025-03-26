Party Like A ‘Lobstar’

Lobster rolls are one of my favorite indulgences. Here are some places where you

can find this delectable item:

That’s Just How We Roll

Fat Cheeks (1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. B2115) is a small mom-and-pop shop renowned for serving up East Coast comfort food, including burgers, fried fish and lobster rolls. Its buttered lobster roll ($23.90) is served warm with garlic butter and herbs on a toasted roll. For those who are extra hungry, the jumbo lobster roll ($38.50) is available and comes with 6 ounces of buttery lobster.

Visit fatcheekshawaii.com.

You’re My Lobster

Jolene’s Hawaii (multiple locations) is a family-owned-and-operated business known for its unique take on classic sandwiches. Its Buttah Lobster Roll ($24) features lobster mixed with mayo, served cold and dressed with garlic butter on a house-baked New England-style roll. It also comes with lettuce, Asian-style pickled vegetables, thin cut onions and cilantro.

Customers can also make it a combo by adding corn chowder ($3), tomato bisque ($3), waffle fries ($4) or a tossed salad ($3).

Visit joleneshawaii.com.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

It’s okay to be ‘Shell’-fish Sometimes

FEAST by Jon Matsubara (2970 E. Manoa Road) is the home of the original Hawaiian-style lobster rolls and serves three different options. The lobster roll ($30) comes with umami mayo and lemon on buttered Hawaiian sweet bread. The spicy lobster roll ($31) boasts the same things but adds Sho’Nuff sambal. Customers looking for a more balanced meal can get the lobster roll and salad ($32), which substitutes the fries for healthy Kula greens.

Visit feastrestauranthawaii.com.