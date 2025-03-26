Party Like A ‘Lobstar’

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
By Jocelyn Lansangan
Today
•
Updated
5:26 p.m.
Lobster rolls are one of my favorite indulgences. Here are some places where you
can find this delectable item:
That’s Just How We Roll
Fat Cheeks (1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. B2115) is a small mom-and-pop shop renowned for serving up East Coast comfort food, including burgers, fried fish and lobster rolls. Its buttered lobster roll ($23.90) is served warm with garlic butter and herbs on a toasted roll. For those who are extra hungry, the jumbo lobster roll ($38.50) is available and comes with 6 ounces of buttery lobster.
Visit fatcheekshawaii.com.
You’re My Lobster
Jolene’s Hawaii (multiple locations) is a family-owned-and-operated business known for its unique take on classic sandwiches. Its Buttah Lobster Roll ($24) features lobster mixed with mayo, served cold and dressed with garlic butter on a house-baked New England-style roll. It also comes with lettuce, Asian-style pickled vegetables, thin cut onions and cilantro.
Customers can also make it a combo by adding corn chowder ($3), tomato bisque ($3), waffle fries ($4) or a tossed salad ($3).
Visit joleneshawaii.com.
It’s okay to be ‘Shell’-fish Sometimes
FEAST by Jon Matsubara (2970 E. Manoa Road) is the home of the original Hawaiian-style lobster rolls and serves three different options. The lobster roll ($30) comes with umami mayo and lemon on buttered Hawaiian sweet bread. The spicy lobster roll ($31) boasts the same things but adds Sho’Nuff sambal. Customers looking for a more balanced meal can get the lobster roll and salad ($32), which substitutes the fries for healthy Kula greens.
Visit feastrestauranthawaii.com.