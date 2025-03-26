‘Pho’-get about it

It may be spring, but some nights are still really chilly. Here’s where you can warm up with a nice bowl of pho — one of my favorite comfort foods.

Cuu Long Vietnamese Restaurant

Enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine at Cuu Long Vietnamese Restaurant, where you can find a plethora of pho options to choose from that come in sizes medium ($16), large ($17.50) and extra large ($25) and are all served with beef noodle soup. Bestselling items include pho with rare steak, pho with beef balls and a combo. The latter comes with a variety of cuts of beef, tendon and tripe.

Pearl Kai Shopping Center

98-199 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea

808-488-6041

cuulongvietnamese.com

Pho One Kapolei

Enjoy hearty bowls of pho soup, banh mi and other classic comfort eats at Pho One. One of its most popular items is the pho tendon ($16.99), which is tendon with rice noodles in a traditional beef broth garnished with green onions. Customers may also order their pho with slices of rare steak ($16.99), chicken ($16.99), or rare steak, brisket and beef balls ($16.99).

777 Kamokila Blvd., Kapolei

808-674-8189

Pho Time

Find noodle soups, banh mi and more at Pho Time in Aiea Town Square. Its pho ($14.75, medium; $15.75, large) comes with beef noodle soup topped with green and white onions. Popular items include the eye-round steak, which can be made into a combo with options like meatballs, brisket, tendon and flank. The pho beef stew ($17.99) and and oxtail pho ($21.99) are also customer favorites. The biz also has specialty items, including its bun bo hue ($18.99) — a spicy beef noodle soup —and its mi la cay ($18.99). The latter is the chef’s special egg noodle soup boasting crispy chicken, fried shrimp, pork belly, romaine lettuce and fried onion.

Aiea Town Square

99-080 Kauhale St., Aiea

808-762-8989

photimehi.com

Pho Bistro & Niu Baguette

Pho enthusiasts can get their fix at Pho Bistro & Niu Baguette, which is known for its homey and welcoming atmosphere. The biz’s pho boasts a rich, aromatic broth and is topped with green and white onions, vermicelli and other Vietnamese specialties. Its pho-noodle combo ($18.25) features a combination of meats consisting of steak, brisket, tendon, tripe and meatballs. Other top-selling items are its steak pho ($17.25), steak and meatballs pho ($17.25), and one of its newer dishes — the beef back ribs pho ($22).

94-210 Leokane St. ste. 105, Waipahu

808-678-8066