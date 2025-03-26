Picks of the Season

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Spring is finally here, and so are the many foods that come with it. Here are some seasonal items and a roundup of places where you can find them.

Asparagus

Asparagus is considered one of the healthiest foods around, as it’s loaded with vitamin K, folate, copper, and vitamins B1, C and E.

A signature dish at Mahina & Sun’s — located inside Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club (412 Lewers St.) — is its Off The Hook, which boasts ono, uala puree, asparagus and a lemon butter coconut sauce.

Visit mahinaandsuns.com.

Other ways to enjoy it: As a side to an entree such as steak, salmon or chicken

Avocados

Did you know avocados are actually a type of berry? Known for its creamy, buttery texture, this fruit is used in guacamole, salads and — what seems to be everyone’s favorite — avocado toast.

One place to get the latter is Island Vintage Coffee and Wine Bar Kapolei (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Bldg. D). This biz’s avocado toast features avocado, housemade pickled onions and vegan garlic aioli sesame on a cranberry-walnut bread.

Call 808-312-1416.

Other ways to enjoy it: Guacamole, as well as in sushi rolls, poke and in salads

Bananas and Strawberries

There’s something about bananas and strawberries that take a dish to a whole new level. While both fruits can be enjoyed on their own, they can also be found together as toppings for a plethora of dishes.

Take the Belgian malted waffle at Cafe Kaila (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.) for example. The light and crispy waffle can be elevated by adding on fresh fruit for an additional price. Options include bananas, caramelized apples, strawberries and blueberries.

Visit cafe-kaila-hawaii.com.

Other ways to enjoy it: Acai bowls, smoothies/boba drinks and in desserts

Carrots and Peas

Eaten by themselves, carrots and peas aren’t that exciting, but when baked into a delicious cottage pie — that’s a whole other story. The cottage pie at Podmore (202 Merchant St.) boasts braised beef, red wine, carrots, onions, peas and mashed potatoes in a crust that’s crispy on the outside but soft and pillowy on the inside.

Visit barpodmore.com.

Other ways to enjoy it: Pork guisantes, shepherd’s pie and fried rice

Kale

Kale is a leafy green that can be eaten either raw or cooked in a variety of dishes.

The Grove Restaurant & Bar (1775 Ala Moana Blvd.) inside Hilton Vacation Club The Modern Honolulu is known for its delectable, hearty meals, including its fried chicken sandwich, which features a crispy chicken breast, shredded kale, pickled red onion and Fresno peppers, and Boursin ranch on a toasted brioche bun.

Call 808-943-5800.

Other ways to enjoy it: In salads, smoothies, soups and as chips

Lemon

When life gives you lemons, make … a bunch of stuff. This versatile citrus fruit is a hybrid of an orange and citron, and is used in cooking and beverages.

The ricotta fritters at Lady Elaine’s (2756 Woodlawn Drive Ste. 6-102) feature lemon curd, cinnamon and powdered sugar. The refreshing, light dessert is served warm and reminiscent of a bougie malasada or deep-fried Twinkie from the state fair.

Call 808-888-3030.

Other ways to enjoy it: Lemonade, lemon merengue pie and in pasta

Onions and Spinach

It would seem that onions and spinach go hand-in-hand, as they are often paired in an assortment of dishes. Such is the case with a number of pizzas from Pieology (multiple locations). While customers are able to create their own pie, the biz also offers signature pizzas, including its chicken bacon ranch pizza (housemade Hidden Valley Ranch, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, red onion and spinach).

Visit pieology.com.

Other ways to enjoy it: Sauteed as a side dish, in salads or pasta