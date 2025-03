Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Are you a chocolate fan? Are you also a coconut fan? If so, this yummy chocolate pudding with a touch of coconut is for you.

It’s a one-bowl recipe cooked over simmering water.

Adding instant coffee is a must, as it enhances the chocolate flavor.

The crushed candy bits add a nice crunchy contrast to the soft pudding and raspberries.

Chocolate Coconut Milk Pudding

Ingredients:

• 2 (13.5-ounce) cans coconut milk

• 1/2 cup dark Dutch-processed cocoa powder

• 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

• 3-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon instant coffee granules

• 2 ounces chopped bittersweet chocolate (60%-72% cocoa)

• 6 ounces fresh raspberries, rinsed and well drained

• 4 pieces Macadamia Roca candy, crushed

• Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

Whisk coconut milk, cocoa powder, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla, salt and instant coffee in a medium heatproof bowl. Add chocolate , set bowl over a large saucepan of simmering water (make sure the bottom of bowl is not touching the water).

Cook, stirring and scraping bottom of bowl often, until mixture is thickened to a pudding-like consistency, 12-15 minutes. It will thicken further as it cools.

Remove bowl from pan and divide pudding among glasses. Chill until cold.

When ready to serve, sprinkle crushed candy over the pudding. Top with raspberries and a sprig of mint. Serves 6-8.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (based on 6 servings):

550 calories, 35 g fat, 28 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 60 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 45 g sugar, 5 g protein

or

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (based on 8 servings):

410 calories, 26 g fat, 21 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 33 g sugar, 4 g protein.

8 servings is about 1/2 cup-2/3 cup.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.