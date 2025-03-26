Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Young at Heart: Acting gigs keep mind, body nimble for Dann Seki

By John Berger

Today Updated 12:42 p.m.

EntertainmentYoung at Heart

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dann Seki, an accomplished stage and film actor, has most recently worked in “Shikata Ga Nai,” which is set in World War II. Seki stands for a portrait in Manoa Valley in Honolulu in February.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Dann Seki, an accomplished stage and film actor, has most recently worked in “Shikata Ga Nai,” which is set in World War II. Seki stands for a portrait in Manoa Valley in Honolulu in February.

COURTESY ERIC NEMOTO Tats Kaneshiro (played by Dann Seki), a 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran, has a flashback from World War II in the movie “Shikata Ga Nai.” Denise Aiko Chinen plays Kaneshiro’s daughter.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY ERIC NEMOTO

Tats Kaneshiro (played by Dann Seki), a 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran, has a flashback from World War II in the movie “Shikata Ga Nai.” Denise Aiko Chinen plays Kaneshiro’s daughter.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dann Seki, an accomplished stage and film actor, has most recently worked in “Shikata Ga Nai,” which is set in World War II. Seki stands for a portrait in Manoa Valley in Honolulu in February.
COURTESY ERIC NEMOTO Tats Kaneshiro (played by Dann Seki), a 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran, has a flashback from World War II in the movie “Shikata Ga Nai.” Denise Aiko Chinen plays Kaneshiro’s daughter.