At BFit Training Studio in Honolulu, Brian Copeland greets his clients with a warm smile and a steady presence. The 55-year-old personal trainer moves with the energy of someone who has spent a lifetime in fitness, but his focus isn’t on weightlifting records or sculpted physiques. Instead, he’s dedicated to helping Hawaii’s older adults stay active, independent and confident in their bodies.

“I think a lot of seniors don’t have a lot of hope because they don’t realize that they can still do it at this age,” he said. “I can change the way they think about aging, and I really get excited because I know that I can make a difference in their lives.”

For Copeland, fitness isn’t just about staying in shape — it’s about longevity and quality of life. Most of his clients are over 60, with some in their 80s, and about 70% of them are women.

They come to him three times a week for one-on-one sessions lasting about an hour, working through exercises using machine weights, balance balls and resistance bands. As a certified stretch therapist, he also incorporates flexibility training, helping them maintain mobility and reduce pain.

“First, I do a posture assessment, then I challenge their core to see how strong it is,” he explains. “Once I correct their posture and get their core strong, that’s when I introduce resistance training, like the free weights. And once I teach them properly how to feel the muscle contract, it’s basically a game changer; my clients get so excited and say, ‘Oh my God, I can feel my muscle — I’ve never felt it like this before!’”

Copeland’s path to personal training wasn’t something he planned from the start, but looking back, it makes sense.

Raised in Colorado, he moved to San Diego as a young adult, where he became a trainer at 24 Hour Fitness. After three years there, he moved to Hawaii in 2000, continuing his work at 24 Hour Fitness for another three years before deciding to branch out on his own. In 2003, he started his own personal training business, and by 2008, he opened BFit Training Studio.

Now, over two decades into training, Copeland has found his passion in working with older adults. He connects with them on a personal level, often seeing them not just as clients, but as extended family.

“I have parents that are around the same age, and I like seeing my parents healthy as well,” he said. “So I almost adopt my clients as my parents when I’m training them. I really care about them and I want to see them do well.”

That care extends beyond the workouts. He’s seen firsthand how regular training impacts not just strength, but mindset. Many of his clients arrive feeling sluggish or unmotivated, but by the time they finish their session, their energy has shifted.

“They show up early,” he said. “A lot of them come in saying, ‘I almost canceled today, I didn’t feel like coming in.’ But then as soon as the workout is over, they say, ‘I feel so awesome, I’m so glad I came.’”

Copeland’s approach is about more than just fitness — it’s about equipping his older clients with the resilience to handle the challenges of aging. He reminds his clients that strength training isn’t just for looking good; it’s a necessity for maintaining independence.

Lynne Rackmil, 68, has been working with Copeland for the past five months — her second time training with him. Years ago, she sought his guidance with the goal of “looking good,” but now her focus has shifted.

“I’m getting older and want to care for my body and live a healthier lifestyle,” she said.

Rackmil said she has noticed her body feeling more tired and certain areas aching more as she has gotten older, which led her to decide that staying active is the best approach.

Copeland agrees.

“If they fall, they’ll be able to get up,” he said. “That’s the leading cause of death — elderly falling and not being able to get up. But if they’re strong, they’ll have the ability to keep moving, to take that morning walk without tiring themselves out for the whole day.”

Rackmil admitted that finding the motivation to start or maintain a workout routine can be challenging, but having a personal trainer like Copeland helps.

“In a way, it forces me to do these things,” Rackmil said.

Copeland is in the process of launching group training sessions, giving older clients an opportunity to work out together, build friendships and encourage one another. He believes that social connection is just as important as physical health, especially as people get older.

In the end, Copeland says, his job is about more than exercise — it’s about giving his clients something to look forward to.

“It mentally strengthens them — it keeps them young at heart and mind,” he said. “It’s all about blood flow. If you’re getting that blood flow to the muscle, you’re also getting it to the brain.”

And with every session, Copeland isn’t just guiding his clients through a workout — he’s reminding them that it’s never too late to take charge of their health.