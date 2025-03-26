Kokua Line: How many mopeds can park at a single meter?

Question: We saw two mopeds parking at a single meter on the street. Is this legal? My son (who was driving me in his car) was glad because they took up only one parking space, but I wondered whether each vehicle is supposed to pay the meter.

Answer: Yes, it is legal for more than one motorcycle, motor scooter or moped to park at a single parking meter in certain situations, as specified in the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu Sec. 15-13.11. This section says that more than one of these vehicles can park in a space marked for parallel parking on street blocks where there are no designated parking spaces for motorcycles, motor scooters and mopeds, as long as the vehicles are “parked diagonally (at an angle of approximately 60 degrees to the curb line) with the front end facing the street and in the direction which the vehicles in the near lane of traffic are traveling.” There must be at least three feet of clearance at each end of the metered parallel parking space; only the vehicle violating the minimum clearance would be ticketed, it says. The parking fee is the rate for the space, not per vehicle, according to the law, which you can read in full at 08ne.ws/3DVCW2p.

Q: I am curious; more and more I see vehicles making U-turns in the middle of streets. How can I find information on the legality of them (where and when they are legal)?

A: The Revised Ordinances of Honolulu describes limitations on U-turns in Sec. 15-8.4, which states, “The driver of any vehicle shall not turn such vehicle so as to proceed in the opposite direction upon any street in a business district, upon any highway with three or more lanes, or at any intersection where traffic is controlled by traffic signal lights, except as otherwise permitted by official signs and markings.”

Q: My grandson is a new driver and was confused when a neighbor told him he had parked wrong in front of my house. He was too embarrassed to ask why. He was not near anyone’s driveway. We live in a cul-­de-sac, with room between houses.

A: It is illegal to park within the turn-around area of any dead-end street, also known as a cul-de-sac, per ROH Sec. 15-14.1(a)(27).

As for parking near driveways, ROH Sec. 15-14.1(a)(2) requires that there be at least four feet of clearance on either side of a public or private driveway.

You can find many other parking rules in Honolulu’s traffic code, which is Chapter 15 of the ROH.

Mayor’s forums

Numerous readers want to hear more details about how Hawaii’s elected state and county leaders plan to cope with changes in federal funding during the Trump administration. Most readers mention budget cuts, but a few have asked whether the state or county governments see any new or expanded chances for federal funding. On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s upcoming town halls offer residents the opportunity to ask these questions and raise other issues of concern in their neighborhoods. The mayor and directors and deputy directors from more than 25 city departments are scheduled to attend the meetings.

>> Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., Kalaniana‘ole Beach Park, Nanakuli

>> April 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Historic Hale‘iwa Gym

>> April 24, 7 to 9 p.m., Mililani High School cafeteria

>> May 1, 7 to 9 p.m., Kahuku High School cafeteria

>> May 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Castle High School cafeteria

>> May 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Radford High School cafeteria

>> June 5, 7 to 9 p.m., Kalani High School cafeteria

Mahalo

Many thanks to the competent, professional staff at the Honolulu Social Security office. It’s not their fault they are having to work under these conditions. I didn’t have high hopes when the computer prompted me to make an in-person appointment because I could not access my account online, but when my appointment date finally arrived, the efficient employee resolved my problem quickly. — Senior citizen

