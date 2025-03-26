On the Move: March 26, 2025

Ho‘ola ia Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group has named Stephen Van Bueren as resources management coordinator. Van Bueren will continue to serve as chair of the organization’s Resources Roundtable board for the past year, and was previously director for The Salvation Army’s Long-Term Maui Recovery Project.

Trust for Public Land has named Alyse Takayesu Parker as project manager for Maui, overseeing land use, conservation and funding for projects on the island. Takayesu Parker joins the organization with more than 10 years’ experience in environmental anthropology, focusing on conservation, land use and cultural heritage. She recently served as board president during Haleakala Waldorf School’s campus expansion.

