UH hoops pair earn academic recognition

Hawaii’s Brooklyn Rewers and Lily Wahinekapu, who both recently completed their eligibility, were named to the College Sports Communicators Women’s Basketball Academic All-District Team on Tuesday.

To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 90% of the season’s games or started two-thirds of the games.

Rewers, a communications major, was one of three Rainbow Wahine to appear in all 32 games this season.

Wahinekapu, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies focusing on health, was named Big West Player of the Year.

UH women in 16th at Royal Ka‘anapali

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a 10-over 298 on Tuesday and is 16th out of 17 teams at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

The Rainbow Wahine are at 600 entering today’s final round. Washington leads at 558, and Oregon State, Denver and Sacramento State are tied for second at 567.

Gonzaga’s Grace Lee and Washington’s Vivian Lu are tied for the individual lead at 9-under 135.

Hawaii’s top golfer is Emiko Sverduk, who is tied for 40th at 146.