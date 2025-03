BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Collected 10 hits in five games last week, half of them in two games against Oral Roberts before getting five, including a home run, in a three-game sweep of South Carolina. Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) continued to mash, running his hitting streak to nine with four hits in three blowouts of the Gamecocks with five RBIs, plus a walk — one of them intentionally to precede a grand slam — in each contest. Nolan Souza (Punahou) had a hit in each contest and homered in the midweek beatdown of Oral Roberts.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Hit home runs in back-to-back games against Cal Poly, the second time this season he has home runs in successive games. The streak ended in the final game of the series when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in an 8-2 win over the Mustangs to take the series.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Drove in five runs in a 2-1 series win over Kansas, including a walk-off home run in the rubber game. He fouled off four pitches before depositing the seventh offering over the fence for the first walk-off homer of his career. He has reached base in every game this season and 32 in a row dating back to last year.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), Saint Mary’s: Hit his first home run since 2023 in an 11-6 win over Creighton, ignoring the 61 degree temperature to knock a fastball into the visitor’s bullpen. He raised his average to .403 but went 1-for-5 in the final two games of the series to drop to .390.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Earned the first victory of his career in a 10-9 win over Massachusetts, but it didn’t come easy. He entered in the ninth inning with his team trailing 7-6 and gave up two unearned runs after his second baseman threw away a potential double-play ball. The Rams scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to make Smith the winner in his 18th career appearance. Batters are hitting .184 against him this year after .340 success last year.

>> Beau Sylvester (Kamehameha), Oklahoma State: Broke through with his first hit of the season as a pinch hitter in an 11-0 loss to Utah and then smashed his first home run of the year in a 12-3 loss to the Utes two days later. The backup catcher was hitless in nine at-bats before his single up the middle.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Enjoyed his second three-hit game of the season in a 5-3 win over Santa Clara, raising his average to .328 after hitting .276 last year.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Boise State: Finished in 11th place at Silicon Valley Showcase, shooting a 72 in all three rounds, eight strokes off the lead. She rallied with three birdies in five holes down the stretch and leads the team with five top-25 finishes this season.

SOFTBALL

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani), Pacific: Drove in runs in every game of a 2-1 series win over Portland State, including her third home run of the season in the first game.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Had another perfect day at the plate from the leadoff spot in a 9-5 loss to Northern Colorado, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. She has scored 35 runs and stolen 16 bases in 30 games with an on-base percentage of .536.

>> Nikki Donahue (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Hit her second home run of the season in a 6-0 win over Montana, her RBI the previous day was the first time she drove in a run this month. Her battery mate, Logan Hulan, threw a shutout and Donohue has not made an error all season behind the plate.

>> Lakaiya-Braessia Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Ran her RBI streak to a season-high five games, driving in three in a doubleheader sweep of Utah Valley. The streak ended the next day when she went 0-for-2 with a walk in a 14-0 loss and struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the game. She is hitting .418 this season with 28 RBIs in 31 games.

>> Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), Oklahoma: Hit home runs in all three games of a 2-1 series win at Missouri, she has hit five dingers in her past seven games and has an RBI in each one. Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) had two hits in the middle game of the series and has not made an error all season.

>> Sherreigh Nakoa- Chung (Maryknoll), Portland State: Was named the Big Sky Pitcher of the Week for the first time even though she did most of her damage with her bat. She limited Rutgers to two hits over 42⁄3 innings of an 8-6 loss from the circle while hitting a two-run home run. She has a season-high four-game hitting streak from the dish and sports an earned run average of 5.24 from the circle.

>> Braiesey Rosa (Waianae), Oregon: Is still on a tear since earning a spot in the starting lineup, driving in four runs on four hits in a sweep of Illinois and banging out two home runs. Her fourth home run of the season was a walk-off, as she belted the first pitch she saw in the seventh inning over the fence for a 4-3 victory. It was Oregon’s first walk-off home run since Terra McGowan did it in 2021.

WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Helped the Mustangs sweep the Big West Challenge, teaming with Madi Nichols to win all five matches. They started the weekend with a 16-21, 21-14, 15-12 win over Hawaii’s Caprice Lorenzo and Sarah Burton and then swept teams from Cal State Bakersfield, Long Beach State and UC Davis before needing three to top Cal State Northridge’s No. 2 flight.

>> Emi Erickson (Punahou), Pepperdine: Went unbeaten at the Asics Classic, joining up with Deanie Woodruff to beat South Florida twice and Vanguard and Concordia-Irvine once apiece.

>> Kelia Giusta (Moanalua), Concordia-Irvine: Beat teams from Cal State Los Angeles, Pepperdine and South Florida with partner Gabrielle Reinking. Their lone loss, to Colorado Mesa, went three sets, with the final one 15-13.

>> Cammie Masanda (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Corban: Won three of her four matches last week, teaming with Danae Stokes to dispatch the No. 2 flight for Northwest twice and College of Idaho once. They were swept in the rematch against Idaho’s Greta Valaika and Deshy Sandoval. Kaile’a Ontai (Kamehameha) beat an Idaho team in an extra match on the second day.

>> Skyy Nihipali-Botelho (Kahuku), Southern Oregon: Won both of her matches last week with Kendal Hadwick, sweeping Simpson’s Rylee Bringgold and Mariah Napoleon 21-12, 21-13 in the morning and then beating the same pair even worse, 21-12, 21-5, later in the day.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Opened the outdoor season with a school record in the pole vault, soaring 14 feet on her first attempt to break Eva Lowder’s mark from last year.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Cody Bonilla (Punahou), Lasell: Handed out 25 assists with two kills in a sweep of Dean College in his fourth start of the season. He has had 19 or more assists when he starts, when the Lasers are unbeaten. His most when coming off the bench is 16. Carter Phillips (Seabury Hall) had nine kills and six blocks in the next match, a 3-2 loss to Rivier, both season highs.

>> RJ Dilks (Radford), University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy: Was in double figures in assists in all four matches last week, with 34 and 31 in sweeps to Missouri Baptist and Governors State and 35 and 29 in 3-1 losses to Grand View and William Penn. The sophomore is dishing out 8.56 assists per set and was the Heart of America Conference Setter of the Week the previous week.

>> Carlos Guerrero (Moanalua), Emmanuel Georgia: Put down 10 kills on just 15 swings without an error in a 3-1 win over Reinhardt, his first match with a kill and no errors since the 2023 season opener. He had four kills with one error in a 3-2 loss to North Greenville four nights later. He hasn’t had multiple errors in a match in five straight contests.

>> Jaiton Kamaunu (Saint Louis), Olivet Nazarene: Had 14 digs in a 3-2 win over Bethel, his third time in four matches in double figures, with his stats in two of them limited by sweeps.

>> Makua Marumoto (St. Francis), Concordia Irvine: Had his first double-double of the season in a 3-2 loss to Vanguard, putting down 11 kills for his most in more than a month and adding 12 digs to reach double figures for the first time in his career. Cruse Ae’a (Kamehameha) reached double figures in digs for the first time in his career with 13 in the match, and then had nine in a 3-0 win over the Lions two nights later to reach 99 this season and 101 in his career.

>> Petar Miocinovic (Mid-Pacific), Vassar: Played an entire match for the first time in his young career and pounded down seven kills with only one error in a sweep of East Mennonite. He also had a career-high nine digs — he had never had more than one in a match before.

>> Micah Nakasato (University), Simpson: Had the best statistical day of his career in a 3-2 loss to UC Merced with 46 assists, 17 digs, five blocks and a kill on his lone swing. He has been in double figures in assists in nine straight matches and has 536 in his freshman season. Nobody else on the team has more than 50. Akira Davies (Kaiser) had 11 kills in the match and led the way with two aces.

>> Cade Trujillo (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Dished out a career-high 37 assists in a 3-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas a day after getting 30 in a 3-1 win over Merrimack. He has had 30 or more in three straight matches, all of them victories after the school lost 11 straight with the senior playing sparingly off the bench. He had 25 of his 30 digs in the stretch and all seven of his blocks.

>> Aaron Velasco (McKinley), Marian: Had a double-double with 16 kills and 22 digs in a 3-2 win over Illinois Tech, just days after being named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Trent Goo Sun (University) also had a double-double with 18 assists and 14 digs, and Javaen Velasco (McKinley) had 13 kills.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Has not been shy about putting the ball on the goal, burying four shots on 13 attempts in a 9-6 loss to Chapman and three days later scoring three times on seven shots in a 9-6 win over Caltech. The senior has scored multiple goals in four straight contests and leads the team with 31 goals on 93 shots.

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Azusa Pacific: Notched her first hat trick since January with three goals and an assist in a 12-11 loss to San Diego State. She has started every match this season, but her team is 1-3 when she scores three or more goals and has lost two in a row for the first time since early February.

>> Hudson Geier (Punahou), Cal Lutheran: Scored two goals and added five assists in a 17-10 win over La Verne, with Jacqueline Brandon (KS-Maui) adding a goal. Geier is fourth on the team with 21 goals and Brandon is just behind her with 20.

>> Emma Luna (Punahou), Connecticut College: Scored six of her team’s nine goals in a 17-9 loss to Iona, matching Sarah Nagel’s (Punahou) six in a 21-11 win over Wheaton. Among Luna, Nagel and Jada Keen (Kealakehe), Hawaii girls scored 18 goals in two matches for the Camels last week.

D2 BASEBALL

>> Baba Varner (Baldwin), Central Washington: Is hitting .309 through the first 24 games of the season with three homers and 20 runs scored.

>> Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua), Saint Martin’s: Is hitting .322 in 24 games for the struggling Saints, who are 1-26 this season. Rylen Miyasaki (‘Iolani) is hitting .301 and Bryson Nakamoto (Baldwin) leads the pitching staff with a team-low earned run average of 6.30 in 20 innings). The team’s ERA is 10.38.

D2 SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas Tyler: Is 12-0-1 with an ERA of 1.82 and 97 strikeouts to 22 walks in 80 innings in her first season at Tyler.

>> Haley Agena (Kamehameha), Saint Martin’s: Hitting .345 through 26 games in her third year with the program, she has walked more times (8) than she has struck out (7) and is hitting .370 in her career with 91 hits in 79 games.

>> Liana Heshiki (Punahou), Southern Nazarene: Blasting the ball for a .413 batting average through the first 27 games, she has 202 hits in her career with 13 home runs and is hitting .382 with a .473 on-base percentage.

>> Kawehi Ili (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Lubbock Christian: Hitting .301 in 33 games with three home runs and 19 RBIs.