Moanalua’s Polanikulea Leong-Wilkinson rushed for yardage while being pursued by Roosevelt’s April Ogata and Chaselyn Marzan on Tuesday.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The spooky part about Moanalua’s dominant girls flag football team isn’t its prolific passing attack or ballhawking defense.

What may strike fear in opposing teams is the youth of Na Menehune. Junior quarterback Zaira Sugui fired seven touchdown passes, including four to freshman Lofa Simanu, as Moanalua overwhelmed Roosevelt 44-0 in the debut of the sport in the Oahu Interscholastic Association.

A polite gathering of about 400 fans watched at Roosevelt’s Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Moanalua’s mix of club players and converted athletes who have other primary sports was in sync under clear skies.

“My girls need to get reps, getting them better. When it’s time to challenge the experienced teams, we have to keep playing at a certain standard. We still need improvement on timing,” Moanalua coach Ladd Mokiao said.

Moanalua entered regular-season play with a 6-0 record against some of the best teams in the state. Sugui completed 19 of her 28 attempts against Roosevelt for 323 yards without an interception. She also scrambled for 33 yards on two carries. The two-time state wrestling champion intends to focus on wrestling in college, but her numbers are eye-popping so far: 80 completions in 138 attempts for 1,249 yards, 25 TDs and just three picks. She also has 230 rushing yards on 33 attempts.

“I feel good. It’s just another game and taking it play by play,” Sugui said. “We’re going back to the lab. We can’t be satisfied. We can’t be too cocky. We’ll just keep working.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Mokiao is far from satisfied.

“Zaira is getting better on accuracy. She missed some shots down the field, but it’s going to come with timing and practice,” he said. “Her sport is wrestling and she’s training for nationals, so her timing isn’t totally there.”

Simanu was a key contributor as a first-year guard on Moanalua’s basketball team, but is a natural as a pass catcher on the gridiron. Over the middle, corner routes, Simanu was flawless with nine receptions for 146 yards.

Another freshman, Jodie Keo, finished with three catches for 65 yards and a TD, plus a 25-yard punt return. Kaia Borje-Peeples, busy on offense and defense, hauled in an 8-yard TD pass.

Senior Marisa Lam was part of a lockdown performance by Moanalua’s defense. With a roster comprised of mostly first-time players, Roosevelt managed 32 yards of total offense.

Lam, a cornerback, had one interception and joined the team with the backing of a soccer teammate, Borje-Peeples.

“I came out for flag football because, of course, Kaia was playing, and our school’s powder puff (football),” said Lam, who is a goalkeeper on the pitch.

She also has track and field, and club soccer.

“I used to be a field player (in soccer). We’re taking it game by game, taking it slowly. We still have a lot of things to work on at practice,” Lam said.

High school flag football has similarities to Pylon 7v7. The length of the field is 80 yards instead of 50, and the width is narrower than a regulation tackle field by roughly 10 yards. Quarters are 12 minutes long and the game clock is running until stop-clock mode applies to the last two minutes of each half. A game lasts roughly 90 minutes in real time.

Blocking is penalized and the defense is allowed one pass rusher, who lines up 1 yard from the line of scrimmage.

The field of OIA teams includes a couple that don’t participate in tackle football. Anuenue has not fielded a football team in years but is part of the East division in flag. The West includes Dreamhouse, a charter school in Kapolei.

The ILH began regular-season play more than a week ago and includes Hawaiian Mission and Sacred Hearts. Statewide, 55 schools are playing varsity flag football.

“Today is very special and I cannot be proud for the opportunities for these young ladies,” said Dana Takahara-Dias, Gender Equity in Athletics Specialist of the DOE Civil Rights Compliance branch. “You’re looking at upwards of 1,200 participants in this inaugural year. It’s just going to get bigger. I’m proud of these young ladies on the gridiron.”

Several sponsorships provided the funding for the adoption of girls flag football, which will culminate with the HHSAA state tournament in late April. Former HHSAA executive director Keith Amemiya helped connect the dots, bringing donors to the table.

“It’s an exciting day. A long time coming, five years. I’m happy to say we can see the enthusiasm, the high amount of participation, the sizable crowd. I’m blessed and relieved this day is upon us.”

Gov. Josh Green enjoyed a few minutes of catch with Moanalua players before the game.

“I’ve got to thank this guy, our governor,” Amemiya said. “He’s a big part of this day and very supportive of it. He helped me solicit the (Las Vegas) Raiders and other donors, HMSA, the NFL, the (Seattle) Seahawks, Motiv8 Foundation, Marcus (Mariota)’s organization. It took a team effort to make this happen.”

Green credited Amemiya for staying the course.

“Keith got it off the ground. It’s a big first season right off the bat, which is amazing. To see this many teams, it’s stunning,” he said.

On Friday, Roosevelt meets Kaimuki in the first game of a doubleheader at Moanalua.

Farrington and Moanalua will battle in the second game.