Thursday, March 27, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Downed small plane near Kunia park injures 2 men

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:34 p.m.

COURTESY EMS A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance is parked near the site of the small plane crash in Kunia today.

Two men were injured, one seriously, when a small aircraft went down near Kunia Neighborhood Park in Waipahu around noon today, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said paramedics treated a 22-year-old man who “suffered a contusion to the head” and took him to a hospital in serious condition. A second patient, a 38-year-old man, had a minor arm injury and declined transport to a hospital, EMS said.

The Honolulu Fire Department said just after noon that it was responding to a “possible aircraft fire incident” at Anonui Street in Waipahu. The Honolulu Police Department said officers and EMS personnel were responding at noon to a “suspicious circumstance” at Anonui and Kihikihi streets in Waipahu.

At 12:37 p.m., HFD said they transferred care of a patient to EMS.

