HFD airlifted hikers from Aiea, Palolo on Prince Kuhio Day

Honolulu firefighters made several hike rescues on Prince Kuhio Day on Wednesday, including three in Aiea and one in Palolo.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday for three hikers stuck in a precarious location near the summit above the Aiea Loop Trail.

The three were reported to be in their teens and 20s, and unable to descend the trail on their own.

HFD sent an Air 1 helicopter that airlifted the hikers to a nearby landing zone. The hikers were not injured, and declined medical care at 1:20 p.m.

Shortly after 3 p.m., HFD received another 911 call for an injured female hiker on the Kaau Crater Loop Trail in Palolo.

Firefighters located the hiker near the first waterfall. She reportedly sustained a lower leg injury while at the waterfall, and was unable to descend the trail on her own.

After a medical assessment, HFD airlifted her via the Air 1 helicopter to a landing zone at Palolo Valley District Park.

Medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Servies at 4:17 p.m.

HFD recommends that hikers compare their fitness level and hiking capabilities to the trail description before heading out. In case of an emergency, a cell phone can be a lifesaver. Cell phones should be fully charged prior to a hike.