Thursday, March 27, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Judge sets $5M bail for Maui doctor accused of attempted murder

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:26 p.m.

COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Gerhardt Konig of Maui.

Gerhardt Konig of Maui.

The Maui doctor who was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder for trying to kill his 36-year-old wife made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court this morning.

District Judge Kristine Yoo confirmed bail for Gerhard Konig at $5 million.

Konig, 46, was allegedly spotted Monday morning beating a woman in the head with a rock at the Pali Puka hiking trail.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The defendant was ordered to appear in person for a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at district court.

Konig is represented by private attorneys Thomas Otake and Manta Dircks, who objected to media presence in the courtroom.

