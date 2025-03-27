Judge sets $5M bail for Maui doctor accused of attempted murder

The Maui doctor who was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder for trying to kill his 36-year-old wife made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court this morning.

District Judge Kristine Yoo confirmed bail for Gerhard Konig at $5 million.

Konig, 46, was allegedly spotted Monday morning beating a woman in the head with a rock at the Pali Puka hiking trail.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The defendant was ordered to appear in person for a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at district court.

Konig is represented by private attorneys Thomas Otake and Manta Dircks, who objected to media presence in the courtroom.