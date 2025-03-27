Judge sets $5M bail for Maui doctor accused of attempted murder
The Maui doctor who was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder for trying to kill his 36-year-old wife made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court this morning.
District Judge Kristine Yoo confirmed bail for Gerhard Konig at $5 million.
Konig, 46, was allegedly spotted Monday morning beating a woman in the head with a rock at the Pali Puka hiking trail.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The defendant was ordered to appear in person for a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at district court.
Konig is represented by private attorneys Thomas Otake and Manta Dircks, who objected to media presence in the courtroom.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!