Reddit down for thousands of U.S. users, X outage eases

By Jaspreet Singh / Reuters

Today Last updated 10:41 a.m.

The Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration in July 2021. Reddit was down for thousands of users in the U.S. today, as X’s services appeared to stabilize, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reddit was down for thousands of users in the U.S. today, as X’s services appeared to stabilize, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 28,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Reddit as of 3:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. Hawaii time), Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Reddit said on its status page “a fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results,” as it confirmed degraded performance that affected its website at 3:16 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the number of reports for Elon Musk-owned X dropped sharply to around 700 as of 3:40 p.m. ET.

More than 18,000 incidents were reported at the peak of X’s outage, which started around 3:03 p.m. ET.

X and Reddit did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

