RFK Jr. lays off 10,000 HHS workers in major restructuring

The Trump administration today announced a layoff of 10,000 employees at the Health and Human Services Department, as part of a broad reorganization designed to bring communications and other functions directly under the purview of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The layoffs are a drastic reduction in personnel for the sprawling health department, which now employs about 82,000 people and touches the lives of every American through its oversight of medical care, food and drugs. Together with previous layoffs and departures, the move will bring the department down to about 62,000 employees, the agency said.

The restructuring will include creating a new division called the Administration for a Healthy America. “We’re going to do more with less,” Kennedy said, even as he acknowledged it would be “a painful period for HHS.”

>> RELATED: HHS scraps studies of vaccines, treatments for future pandemics

The 28 divisions of the health agency will be consolidated into 15 new divisions, according to a statement issued by the department. Kennedy announced the changes in a YouTube video. The staff cuts, reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, are being made in line with President Donald Trump’s order to implement the Department of Government Efficiency’s shrinking of the federal workforce.

Kennedy said rates of chronic disease rose under the Biden administration even as the government grew. He pitched the changes as a way to refocus the agency on Americans’ health, but did not outline any specifics on how he would mediate rates of diabetes, heart disease or any other condition.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The reorganization will cut 3,500 jobs from the Food and Drug Administration, which approves and oversees the safety of a vast swath of the medications and consumer products people eat and rely on for well-being, according to an HHS fact sheet. The cuts are said to be administrative, but some of the roles support research and monitoring of the safety and purity of food and drugs, as well as travel planning for inspectors who investigate overseas food and drug facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also have its workforce cut by about 2,400 employees, and will narrow its focus to “preparing for and responding to epidemics and outbreaks,” the fact sheet said. The CDC also does work on HIV/AIDS, tobacco control, maternal health and the distribution of vaccines for children. The National Institutes of Health will lose 1,200 staff members, and the agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid is expected to lose 300.

All of those agencies have campuses outside of Washington and tend to operate under their own authority, and Kennedy has been at odds with all of them. Kennedy assailed them, and other parts of the department, in his video.

“When I arrived, I found that over half of our employees don’t even come to work,” he claimed. “HHS has more than 100 communications offices and more than 40 IT departments and dozens of procurement offices and nine HR departments. In many cases, they don’t even talk to each other. They’re mainly operating in silos.”

The plan also includes collapsing 10 regional HHS offices into five.

Dr. Robert Califf, the FDA administrator during the Biden administration, said his team worked with staff to drum up support for an 8,000-person reorganization to change how its divisions for food and facility inspections operate. Given how morale-crushing the second Trump administration has been for the department, with many staff members laid off on the false premise that their performance was subpar, the effort could be all the more challenging.

“If you are coming to work sick to your stomach, as Russell Vought said he wanted them to,” he said, referring to the head of the Office of Management and Budget, “then people are not going to be able to collaborate as well. They’ll be suspicious of each other, right?”

Califf said such a sudden and massive reduction in staff and reorganization could also disrupt services and safety oversight that the public relies on.

Kennedy also suggested in the video that the changes would help his team get more access to data, a prospect that has been fraught, given Kennedy’s long history of manipulating figures to advance arguments about the harm of vaccines that have widely been deemed safe.

“In one case, defiant bureaucrats impeded the secretary’s office from accessing the closely guarded databases that might reveal the dangers of certain drugs and medical interventions,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the new division, the Administration for a Healthy America, would combine a number of agencies focused on substance abuse treatment and chemical safety, as well as the agency that administers courts that handle federal claims over vaccine injuries.

“We’re going to consolidate all of these departments and make them accountable to you, the American taxpayer and the American patient,” Kennedy said. “These goals will honor the aspirations of the vast majority of existing HHS employees who actually yearn to make America healthy.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company