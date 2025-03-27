Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Traffic backed up to Kahala as H-1 westbound reopens after crash, investigation

By Star-Advertiser staff

A screenshot of the H-1 westbound this morning shows traffic backed up past Kaimuki.

A screenshot of the H-1 westbound this morning shows traffic backed up past Kaimuki.

All lanes on H-1 westbound before the Lunalilo offramp have reopened following a police investigation that caused significant delays this morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closure was announced just before 7 a.m. after a medical emergency blocked two left lanes westbound past the Vineyard exit. The Vineyard offramp had already been closed due to an earlier crash.

By 7:34 a.m., all lanes westbound were reopened, including the Vineyard offramp. However, traffic remained heavily congested, with backups reported as far as the Kahala Mall area.

Officials urged drivers to expect residual delays as congestion clears.

No further details on the medical emergency or the earlier crash were immediately available.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

