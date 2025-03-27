Letter: Create UH tuition fund to combat isle brain drain

Many universities offer free tuition for undergraduates from families having less than a certain level of income. In Hawaii, many of our best students leave and never come back, and mainland undergraduates rarely come here. Isn’t it time that we reversed that trend?

If just 5,000 of us — individuals and businesses — contributed $1 million each to the University of Hawaii Foundation to fund free tuition for undergraduates who want to study here, we would create a fund of $5 billion. That fund should generate at least $200 million per year in income, which should be enough to cover tuition expenses for UH’s entire student body.

My wife, Kristina Inn, and I are willing to commit to contributing the first $1 million if others will join us. We all have received so much from this wonderful place. Are there 5,000 of us willing to invest in its future?

John D’Amato

Makiki

