Letter: DOGE facilitates private takeover of government

The primary function, duty and reason for being of any government is to provide security for its people. Since Jan. 21, this administration — elected and unelected — has gravely endangered our national security, our financial security, our social security, our election security and our international security, as well as our food security, our health security, our air safety and our basic constitutional and human rights.

But the Department of Government Efficiency is cutting vast amounts of waste and fraud, right? No. I believe DOGE is the private takeover of the federal government, disguised as reform. Its “receipts” are wildly exaggerated or false. DOGE’s true goals: free billionaires and corporations from the inconvenience of regulation and accountability by making the federal government inoperable; divert tax revenue from public needs to private wealth; and reestablish segregation and discrimination throughout society by criminalizing diversity hiring. I don’t think anyone voted for this.

Sue Cowing

Kuliouou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter