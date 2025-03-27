Letter: Johnson needs lesson on separation of powers

Thursday, March 27, 2025
In a Reuters article published on the Star-Advertiser website on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson is quoted as saying that judicial injunctions against some of President Donald Trump’s orders “violate separation of powers when a judge thinks they can enjoin something that a president is doing, that the American people voted for.”
Hello? That doesn’t violate separation of powers — that is the separation of powers, part of the checks and balances between the branches of government that our forefathers set up to keep this country a democracy rather than a kingdom.
Edward Conklin
Waikiki
EXPRESS YOURSELF
