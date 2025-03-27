Letter: Provide options, not threats on police staffing

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding your article about unfilled police positions, City Councilmember Andria Tupola stated in a video on social media that she would ask for Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan to resign if numbers didn’t improve (“HPD seeks nearly $400M budget,” Star-Advertiser, March 12). That’s not the kind of response you need from an elected official.

Salaries are too low for state jobs; they don’t offer a living wage with the high cost of living here. Police work is dangerous, difficult and requires a certain type of individual. You’ve got shortages in all areas of government, not just police. Provide solutions instead of unhelpful comments like that.

Jennifer Smith

Kaneohe

