Letter: Provide options, not threats on police staffing

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan speaks during a news conference on Jan. 30.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

