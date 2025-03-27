Letter: Republican senators face unhappy constituents

Republicans in Congress, senators in particular, decided to vote for the current executive branch department heads even though there is still ample evidence to indicate that these nominees are unqualified for the positions they hold. The prevailing evidence indicates many senators voted for the unqualified candidates because they were afraid of losing their seats if they voted against a Donald Trump nominee.

If, however, the current level of protests against the actions and personalities of the Trump administration continues to rise, these same Republicans may end up losing their seats anyway — not because they lack a Trump and Elon Musk endorsement, but because voters in their districts are fed up with their inaction against and continuing support of the monkeys driving the bus.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

