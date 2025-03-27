Off the news: Digital ag form omits critical tourism data

Thursday, March 27, 2025
It was good that Hawaii started Akamai Arrival this month, a pilot program that digitized the agriculture declaration form that travelers entering this state must fill out.
Not so good was that the form’s “back side” wasn’t immediately retained; that optional survey provided a treasure trove of data for Hawaii’s tourism and economic analysts. Let’s hope Akamai officials can add that digitized Page 2 very soon — certainly well before the pilot’s slated end on May 31.