Lawmakers are considering a bill that would give graduates of Hawaii high schools residency tuition status at the University of Hawaii. Students walk along McCarthy Mall at the UH Manoa.

A bill moving through the state Legislature could make it easier for local high school graduates to qualify for in-state tuition at the University of Hawaii.

House Bill 1170 aims to simplify residency requirements for students, particularly those experiencing homelessness or complex family situations, who currently face challenges in proving residency.

The proposed measure seeks to amend current law by automatically considering graduates of Hawaii high schools as residents for tuition purposes if they enroll in an undergraduate program within four years of graduation. Lawmakers argue that this change would encourage more students to pursue higher education and improve workforce development across the state.

Debora Halbert, vice president for academic strategy at the UH system, testified in support for the bill, emphasizing its role in expanding access to higher education.

“A well-educated citizenry is essential for a vibrant state. As the sole provider of public higher education in the state of Hawaii, UH supports this bill to increase access to higher education and streamline the application process for residents, particularly recent high school graduates,” Halbert said.

Halbert also highlighted the long-term benefits of HB 1170, noting that it could help address workforce shortages in the state by encouraging more students to complete their degrees and remain in Hawaii after graduation.

“By offering four years of in-state tuition to qualifying students, this initiative makes higher education more accessible for an extended period after high school,” Halbert said. “Basing residency determination on high school graduation within the state simplifies the process and reduces barriers for local students seeking to enroll at UH to pursue further education and training.”

Halbert noted that the state’s “college-going rate” for high school graduates dropped from 55% to 51% during the pandemic, and simplifying residency requirements could help reverse this trend by lowering financial and administrative barriers for local students who might otherwise find tuition unaffordable. The bill also would support returning residents by streamlining their reentry into higher education.

Currently, students must prove at least 12 months of continuous residency to qualify for in-state tuition, and the requirement has created challenges for some, particularly those without stable housing or those mistakenly classified as |nonresidents due to family circumstances.

Under existing law, Hawaii high school graduates who leave the state for more than a year — whether for work, family or other reasons — lose their eligibility for resident tuition, even if they have lived in Hawaii their entire lives.

Supporters of the bill argue that extending the residency window to four years would remove this barrier, allowing students to return and enroll in college without the financial burden of nonresident tuition.

Ronald Sturges, chairperson of the UH Student Caucus, also voiced student support for the measure.

“From a student perspective, there are no downsides to this measure. This measure simply seeks to add an additional clarification clause allowing Hawaii graduating students to remain eligible for residency status for a short period of time after graduation,” Sturges said. “That 4-year period can allow students to explore other options and make an informed decision that a college education is really what they want to pursue before committing time, energy and resources.”

Supporters of the bill argue that it complements UH’s ongoing efforts to simplify the admissions process and could help boost college enrollment rates.

In January 2024, the UH Board of Regents approved a series of policy changes aimed at making enrollment more accessible across its campuses. One major initiative, the Automatic Admission program, launched in August 2024, streamlines the transition from UH Community Colleges to the university’s four-year institutions.

Under the program, eligible students automatically receive admission offers on Sept. 1 for spring enrollment and Feb. 1 for fall enrollment, reducing administrative hurdles and encouraging more students to continue their education.

Sturges noted that expanding the residency period also would make UH more appealing to students considering out-of-state options.

“By widening the margin for which these students could remain eligible for resident tuition, this would allow exploration while still providing an incentive for them to enroll in the University of Hawaii as opposed to other institutions,” Sturges said.

Supporters argue that easing tuition residency requirements could encourage more students to remain in Hawaii for their education and ultimately contribute to the local workforce. While some concerns have been raised about potential financial strains on the university system, proponents believe that increased enrollment could help offset these challenges and strengthen the state’s economy.

Halbert advocated that expanding access to affordable higher education would incentivize residents who had moved away to return to Hawaii and pursue further education at a lower cost. This, she argued, would not only support the local economy but also help address the issue of brain drain, where students leave for college and do not return to contribute to the state’s workforce.

The measure, if passed, would develop seamless pathways between secondary and postsecondary education by streamlining the admissions process. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles, it would enable students to make college decisions sooner, ensuring a smoother transition into higher education.