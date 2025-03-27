Daniel Kahikina Akaka State Veterans Home opens in Kapolei
KEVIN KNODELL / KNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The first six residents of the Daniel Kahikina Akaka State Veterans Home in Kapolei listened Wednesday as dignitaries gave speeches to mark the home’s dedication.
Daniel Akaka Jr. and the rest of the Akaka family bestowed a traditional Hawaiian blessing at the Wednesday opening of the Daniel Kahikina Akaka State Veterans Home in Kapolei.
Attendees of Wednesday’s opening ceremony toured the state veterans home, which sits on a 7-acre property.
Attendees of Wednesday’s opening ceremony toured the state veterans home, which sits on a 7-acre property. Above, one of the 120 beds at the facility. Various types of care are available for veterans, ranging from Alzheimer’s/dementia and hospice care to long-term respite and 24-hour skilled nursing care.