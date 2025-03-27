Maui doctor is charged with attempted murder

A Maui anesthesiologist who allegedly tried to kill his wife at Oahu’s Pali Lookout trail on Monday was charged Wednesday with attempted murder in the second degree.

Honolulu police said bail for the suspect, Gerhardt Konig, is set at $5 million after the case was conferred with the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, HPD said they responded to a report of a man beating a woman at the Pali Puka hiking trail. Two witnesses called 911 and assisted in the investigation, HPD said.

Konig’s wife, 36, reported to HPD that Konig, 46, had struck her multiple times in the head with a rock and attempted to push her off the Pali Puka hiking trail.

Honolulu Emergency Serv­ices said they transported the woman to a hospital where she was admitted in critical condition with multiple facial and head injuries.

Konig fled the scene prior to HPD’s arrival, which resulted in an all-day search by HPD, the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Honolulu Fire Department. The Pali Lookout was closed for the remainder of the day and officials advised the public to avoid the area.

HPD found and arrested Konig on Monday evening at around 6:45 p.m. near Nuuanu Pali Drive after a brief foot pursuit.

At around noon Tuesday, Maui Health addressed Konig’s arrest in a written statement, saying they had “been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD.”

Maui Health wrote that Konig is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services at various medical facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation,” the statement said. “Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate.”

According to his LinkedIn, Konig was also an assistant professor and clinical instructor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for almost seven years. Before that, he was a staff anesthesiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Konig earned a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering and biomedical engineering from the University of California San Diego and attended UPSOM for his medical degree.