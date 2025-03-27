Digital textbooks could take hold in 2030

TOKYO >> Making digital textbooks “official textbooks” that will be free and screened by the government, just like physical textbooks, is the focus of a draft report for the Japan education minister’s advisory panel.

The report also includes a policy for utilizing the digital textbooks from the 2030 academic year, when the next curriculum guidelines will be implemented.

The digital textbooks contain the same content as physical textbooks and can be viewed on a tablet, laptop or similar devices. Currently, they are considered alternative teaching materials that can be used in place of physical textbooks.

The report states that digital textbooks will become official subject to government screening and adoption by local education boards. They will be free, as stipulated by law. Each education board will choose to use either physical or digital textbooks, and both types can be used together.

The decision to give the education boards choice, the report states, is because “it is not desirable to have all (the boards of education) nationwide adopt the same measures, as digital textbooks have not been sufficiently utilized, and the advantages of both physical and digital textbooks have been pointed out.”

The report suggests that digital textbooks should be discouraged for students who are in the lower grades of elementary school, as their cognitive processing abilities are still developing.

The report also pointed out that about 40% of teachers found digital textbooks difficult to use because of the time it takes to deal with log-in issues and devices freezing, and that students can use the devices for purposes unrelated to lessons.

An issue included in the report centered on differences in students’ proficiency and ability to focus. There is concern that those gaps would grow if students are left to use digital textbooks without sufficient teacher involvement.

The ministry will hear opinions from related organizations and compile a final report by fall. Government screening for the new textbooks is expected to take place in fiscal 2028.