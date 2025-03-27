UH women finish 16th at Royal Ka‘anapali

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a final-round 13-over 301 on Wednesday and finished 16th out of 17 teams at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

Washington won with a 19-under 845, Sacramento State was second at 856 and Oregon State, Denver and BYU tied for third at 857. Hawaii finished at 901.

Gonzaga’s Grace Lee and Washington’s Vivian Lu shared medalist honors at 11-under 205. Hawaii’s top golfer was Emiko Sverduk, who tied for 42nd at 221.

UH’s Wedderburn claims water polo honor

Hawaii utility Jordan Wedderburn was named Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Wedderburn, a senior from Johannesburg, South Africa, scored three of her match-high five goals in the fourth quarter to help the No. 3 Rainbow Wahine separate from No. 25 Pacific in a 15-8 victory last Saturday. She also drew four exclusions.

Wedderburn also won the conference weekly honor Feb. 5.

The Rainbow Wahine (14-3, 3-0 Big West) remained at No. 3 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Women’s Varsity Top 25 and No. 4 in the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches poll.

Chaminade, UH Hilo earn academic honors

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams placed a total of 12 student-athletes on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, released Tuesday.

To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 90% of the season’s games or started two-thirds of the games.

The Silversword women were represented by Sameera Elmasri, Madison Gage, Ashley Holen and Amaya Washington, while Mindy Kawaha made it for the Vulcan women.

On the men’s side, Isaiah Hinds, Jake Kosakowski, Julio Montes II and Jessiya Villa were named from Hawaii Hilo, and Roland Banks II, Jackson Last and Kameron Ng made the list from Chaminade.

Vulcans’ Paquet claims tennis award

Hawaii Hilo sophomore Jaime Paquet was named the repeat winner of the PacWest Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award on Tuesday.

Paquet, of Asturias, Spain, went 5-0 in singles and 3-2 in doubles during the week.

He is 11-2 in singles for the season with all but one of the matches played on Court 1.