Scoreboard – March 27, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis,

3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou,

3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Hawaiian Mission, 5:30 p.m. at Farrington.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Pearl City at Radford; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Community Park field. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 11 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West boys: Waialua at Leilehua; Radford at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Mililani; Kapolei at Waianae; Waipahu at Aiea. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I-AA, Le Jardin at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

OIA Division II: Farrington vs. Kalaheo,

3 p.m. at Kailua District Park field.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: At Aiea: Radford vs. Leilehua,

5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Aiea, 6:45 p.m. At Waialua: Waipahu vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Waialua, 6:45 p.m. At Kapolei: Waianae vs. Dreamhouse, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kapolei, 6:45 p.m. At Moanalua: Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Moanalua, 6:45 p.m.

At Kahuku: Castle vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 6:45 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

TENNIS

PacWest men and women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, time TBD at Kailua

Racquet Club.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl

Harbor-Hickam.

ILH boys: Punahou I vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at

Punahou I-AA, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: 3:30 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

At UH Tennis Courts

Wednesday

No. 51 Cal Poly 5, No. 70 Hawaii 2

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Kennedy Buntrock

(CP) 6-1, 6-0

Peyton Dunkle (CP) def. Peppi Ramstedt

(UH) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Romane Mosse (CP) 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

Alexandra Ozerets (CP) def. Emma Forgac

(UH) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Jessica MacCallum (CP) def. Makeilah

Nepomuceno (UH) 6-2, 6-7 (0-7), 6-4

Natalie Lynch (CP) def. Joelle Lanz (UH)

6-2, 7-5

Doubles

Sheena Masuda/Ramstedt (UH) vs.

Dunkle/Amy Leather (CP) 4-5, unfinished

Buntrock/Mosse (CP) def. Vilcek/

Homolkova (UH) 6-4

MacCallum/Lynch (CP) def. Hannah

Galindo/Nepomuceno (UH) 6-3

PACWEST

At Kailua Racquet Club

Wednesday

Hawaii Pacific 6, Academy of Art 1

Singles

Amelija Supulniece (AA) def. Evi Roobol

(HPU) 6-0, 6-1

Sayda Hernandez (HPU) def. Estelle

Najean (AA) 3-6, 6-1, 10-3

Emily Castillo (HPU) def. Stefani Georgieva

(AA) 6-1, 7-5

Jayanne Palma (HPU) def. Georgiana Parr

(AA) 6-1, 6-0

Rosa Viller Moller (HPU), won by default

Annika Hakovirta (HPU), won by default

Doubles

Roobol/Castillo led Supulniece/Najean (AA)

5-1, unfinished

Hernandez/Hakovirta (HPU) def. Parr/

Georgieva (AA) 6-1

Palma/Lynn Kader (HPU), won by default

SOFTBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity II

At Sand Island Park

Pac-Five 7, Kamehameha I-AA 3

W—Kylie Oshita. Leading hitters—P5: Dahlia Gangano 2-4, 2 runs; Mauiola

Zuttermeister 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kaimana Siu 3-4, 2 3bs, 3 RBIs; Nanea Dupont 2-3. KS: Raimie Hom 2 RBIs.

At Punahou

Punahou I-AA 9, Sacred Hearts 2

W—Lily Kelleher (two-hitter, two unearned runs, no walks, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters—Pun: Kayla Morimoto 2 runs; Kelleher 2b, 2 RBIs; Cayley Chung 2-2,

2 2bs; Mia Matsumoto 2 RBIs; Sam Conde 2b. SHA: Destiny Tautofi 2b.

OIA East

Wednesday

At Castle

Kaiser 24, Castle 1, 4 inn.

W—Miley Kim. Leading hitters—Kais: Elyse Yoshioka 4-4, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Rylee Yamasaki 3-6, 2b, 4 RBIs; Audrey Higa 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Lia Hamamura 3-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Paisley Kuba 2-3,

2 runs; Sadie Tanabe HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mylah Burgess-Heely 2-2, 3 runs; Madison Iwata 3 runs; Madeline Nelson 2-3, 2b,

3 runs, 3 RBIs.

BASEBALL

PacWest

Wednesday

At Rocklin, Calif.

Chaminade 11, Jessup 1, 7 inn.

W—Xavier Stoker. Note: Stoker (five

innings) and Joseph Perez combined on a four-hitter. Leadlng hitters—CU: Jaren Banis 2-5, 2b; Casey Kudell 2-4; Safea

Villaruz-Mauai 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Alex Greb HR, 3 RBIs; Aydan Lobetos 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Andrew Karns 2b.

OIA East

Wednesday

At Kahala Community Park field

Kailua 4, Kalani 3

W—Jayden Hunt. Leading hitters—Kail: Kalama Carreira 2 RBIs. Kaln: Warner Ishii 2-4, 2b.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 14, Castle 0, 5 inn.

W—John Ganske. Note: Ganske (four

innings) and Daren Toguchi combined on a two-hitter.

Leading hitters—Moan: Kyler Shojinaga 2 runs; Ganske 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Brayden Kaya 2 runs; Reyn Ikenaga 2-2, 3 runs; Joshua Clawson 3-4, 6 RBIs; Titan

Udani-Flood 2 RBIs; Kyler Fernandez 2b.

At Kaiser

Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 4

W—Bryson Toner (three-hitter, six strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kais: Noah Sham

2 RBIs; Caleb Hamasaki 2 RBIs; Hayzen Inouye 2-3, 2b; Tanner Kagimoto 2-3, 2b,

2 runs; Jesse Shinagawa 2b. Roos: Toby Nogawa 2-3.

Note: The Cougars won it on Noah

Sham’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning, which scored Mana Shigehara-Pang and Tanner Kagimoto.

OIA West

Wednesday

At Campbell

Mililani 7, Campbell

W—Kai Hirayama (no-hitter, nine strikeouts). Note: Hirayama faced the minimum

21 batters. He hit a batter in the third inning and he was erased on a double play.

Leading hitters—Mil: Koa Marzo 3 runs; Aukai Araujo-Waiau 2 runs; Jonah Parker 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hirayama 2-3, 2b,

2 RBIs.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 14, Waipahu 0, 5 inn.

W—Pono Kala (four innings, one hit).

Leading hitters—PC: Logan Honma

2 runs; Noah Bernal 3b, 3 RBIs; Jayson Au Hoy 2b, 2 runs; Caleb Felix 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jodi Takara 2 runs; Tyler Oshiro 2b, 2 RBIs; Kelton Onomura 2b.

At Wahiawa Middle School field

Leilehua 14, Aiea 7

W—Hurley Awana. Leading hitters—Lei:

Titan Pasco 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Keola Hanoa

2 runs; Ryden Sasaki 2-3, 3 RBIs; Blaze Manutai 2-3, 2 RBIs; Jacob Sablan 3-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Kela Baptista 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs. Aiea: Kamu Ohia-Pratt 2-3, 2b,

2 runs; Brexton Sugai 2 RBIs; Kailer

Gervacio 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Elijah Ornellas 2b.

OIA Division II

Wednesday

At Kahuku District Park field

Farrington 6, Kahuku 5

W—K Sha. S—Kyle Hayase-Fong. Leading hitters—Farr: Daulton Joel Rodriguez

2 RBIs; Everest Rodriguez 2-4, 3b, 3 RBIs. Kah: Orion Ramie 2-3, 2 runs; Malakai Vendiola 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Brandon Tailele 2-2; Ku Ponciano 2-4, 2 RBIs; DeAngelo Chun 2b.

At Kapolei

Kapolei 10, Nanakuli 0, 5 inn.

W—Brock Pamatigan (three-hitter, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kap: Keaka Alana 2b, 2 RBIs; Skyden Tanabe 2-3;

Halona Felix 2 RBIs; Ekolu Kamaile 2 runs; Pamatigan 2b. Farr: R Vea 2-3, 2b.

At McKinley

Waianae 16, McKinley 2, 5 inn.

W—Samstyn Quel. Leading hitters—Wain: Rico Gazelle 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Kyson Rosa 3 RBIs; Chaseten Rice 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Keoni Smith 2 runs; Quel 3 RBIs; Kai Keesee 2-3, 2 RBIs; KamrenJ Atanes 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kamakoa Grace

2 RBIs. McK: Michael Murata 2-3, 2 2bs.

At Kailua District Park field

Kalaheo 10, Waialua 7

W—Tanner Young. S—Benjamin Taylor. Leading hitters—Kalh: Malachi Bell 2-4, 3 RBIs; Alex O’Brien 2-3, 3 runs; Michael Pavich 2-3, 2b; Patrick Kennedy 2 runs. Wail: Sky Hirota 3b, 2 runs; Jorden Myers 2-4, 3 RBIs; Nixon Oga 2-4; Jensen

Fujishige 2 runs.

At Radford

Radford 15, Kaimuki 0, 5 inn.

W—Jacob Barner (six-hitter, one walk, nine strikeouts). Leading hitters—Rad:

Damian Lujan 2 runs; Mataio Tauanuu 3-4, 3b, 5 RBIs; Barner 2-3, 3b; Vivii Tauanuu 3-4, 2 runs; Bryson Ecker 3b, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Maximus Davis 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Collin Murphy 2 runs; Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 2b. Kaim: Dante Hanawahine-Vazquez 2-3.

MIL

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Maui 10, Lahainaluna 0,

6 inn.

W—Kanoa Arakawa (five-hitter, no walks, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters—KSM: Kai Kang 3b, 2 runs; Raecen Velez 2-4, 2b 2 runs.

King Kekaulike 5, Maui High 3

W—Haena Kaaihue. Leading hitter—KK: Kaaihue 2b, 3 RBIs.

MLB CALENDAR

Today — Opening day for all teams

(except Dodgers and Cubs), active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.

July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.

July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,

Cooperstown, N.Y.

July TBA — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 17 — New York Mets vs. Seattle at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 8, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal scorers—Iol: Alexi Sueoka 4, Mayasol Camp 2, Maiken Andryeyev, Capri Matthyssen. MPI: Leihiwa McElheny 2, ZsuZsa Horvath, Ceyra Lee, Alexia Roberts.

Girls Varsity I-AA

Mid-Pacific 13, ‘Iolani 6. Goal scorers—MPI: Koral Pestana 5, Ceyra Lee 3, Leina Sunada 3, Brookie Chong, Claire Martin. Iol: Kendra-Ray Nishikawa 5, Sophia Strickler.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kailua def. McKinley 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Roosevelt def. Kaimuki 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Boys JV

Roosevelt def. Kaimuki 18-21, 21-16, 15-5