E-bike rider, 61, in serious condition after collision near Ala Moana

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:06 p.m.

An e-bike rider involved in a collision with a car near Ala Moana this afternoon has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kona Iki Street at about 3:15 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated a 61-year-old man for injuries and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition. He was wearing a helmet.

No further details were available.

