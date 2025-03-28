Federal authorities investigate Royal Kunia plane crash

Federal authorities today are investigating the crash landing of a small plane near Royal Kunia Country Club that injured two men Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today that it is working in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash.

The FAA reported that a Piper PA-28 landed in a field northwest of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 12 p.m. on Thursday. The plane left the airport at 11:49 a.m. and the flight ended about 10 minutes later, according to flightaware.com.

“Preliminary information indicates that a propeller detached from the plane and fell into a residential area. The pilot subsequently informed air traffic control that the plane was experiencing engine trouble before landing in a field,” an NTSB spokesperson said.

Local authorities said the 22-year-old pilot sustained a head injury and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition, while the 38-year-old flight instructor suffered a minor arm injury but declined medical treatment.

A propeller from the plane crashed through the roof of a nearby home on Waiahu Street but no one in the house was injured.

NTSB officials said that during the on-scene phase of its investigation, they do not determine or speculate on the cause of an accident, and that a preliminary report will be released within 30 days.

A preliminary report by the FAA, posted online today, said, “The aircraft sustained substantial damage when it impacted a residential structure and terrain during a forced landing in Waipahu, Hawaii.

The FAA leading the investigation. The aircraft registration number is N261FC.