Grand jury indicts Maui doctor for allegedly trying to kill his wife

An Oahu grand jury today indicted a 46-year-old Maui anesthesiologist for allegedly attempting to murder his wife, Arielle Konig, 36, by striking her in the head with a rock multiple times while on a hike Monday on the Pali Puka Trail.

Gerhardt Konig is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center after being indicted on the charge of second-degree attempted murder.

A district court judge had set his bail at $5 million, but the grand jury issued a bench warrant today that Konig be held without bail.

“This indictment reflects the serious nature of crime that is alleged in this case,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a news release. “Domestic abuse cannot be tolerated. Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and that the defendant is held accountable.”

Alm urges victims of domestic abuse to call 911 or the Domestic Violence Action Center at 808-531-3771 on Oahu or toll free at 800-690-6200 of via text message at 605-956-5680.